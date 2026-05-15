Church Service Ends in Chaos as Group Enforces Homowo Noise Ban; Woman Loses Phone
- A church service in Greater Accra was abruptly halted after a group of men allegedly stormed the building to enforce the ban on drumming and noise-making
- Panic ensued as worshippers fled the premises, with one woman reporting that her mobile phone was stolen amidst the scramble
- The incident highlights the annual tension during the Ga traditional "Odadaa" period, which requires absolute silence before the Homowo Festival
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What was meant to be a solemn day of prayer turned into a scene of panic and property loss after a local group took the enforcement of traditional rites into their own hands.
According to reports shared by DailyViewGH, the group of young men interrupted the service, claiming the church was in direct violation of the standing ban on noise-making, a mandatory observance in many parts of the capital.
Witnesses described a scene of total disorder as the men allegedly entered the sanctuary and ordered the congregation to vacate. In the ensuing "every-man-for-himself" dash for the exit, many left their belongings behind.
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One congregant lamented that her mobile phone was snatched by one of the intruders as she attempted to escape.
"Someone has taken my phone", she said, tapping on her already visibly devastated pastor's shoulders.
About Homowo noise ban
The ban on noise-making, known locally as the Odadaa, is a sacred period for the Ga people, who are the traditional custodians of Accra.
It is observed to allow the gods and ancestors to focus on the growth of crops (maize) in a serene environment before the Homowo festival celebration.
While the Ga Traditional Council usually collaborates with the police to enforce the ban, "task forces" sometimes emerge, leading to confrontations with churches and businesses.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh