A church service in Greater Accra was abruptly halted after a group of men allegedly stormed the building to enforce the ban on drumming and noise-making

Panic ensued as worshippers fled the premises, with one woman reporting that her mobile phone was stolen amidst the scramble

The incident highlights the annual tension during the Ga traditional "Odadaa" period, which requires absolute silence before the Homowo Festival

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

What was meant to be a solemn day of prayer turned into a scene of panic and property loss after a local group took the enforcement of traditional rites into their own hands.

A lady’s phone goes missing after the Homowo task force disrupts the church service while enforcing a ban on noise-making. Image credit: ghanadistricts, The Guardian

Source: UGC

According to reports shared by DailyViewGH, the group of young men interrupted the service, claiming the church was in direct violation of the standing ban on noise-making, a mandatory observance in many parts of the capital.

Witnesses described a scene of total disorder as the men allegedly entered the sanctuary and ordered the congregation to vacate. In the ensuing "every-man-for-himself" dash for the exit, many left their belongings behind.

One congregant lamented that her mobile phone was snatched by one of the intruders as she attempted to escape.

"Someone has taken my phone", she said, tapping on her already visibly devastated pastor's shoulders.

About Homowo noise ban

The ban on noise-making, known locally as the Odadaa, is a sacred period for the Ga people, who are the traditional custodians of Accra.

It is observed to allow the gods and ancestors to focus on the growth of crops (maize) in a serene environment before the Homowo festival celebration.

While the Ga Traditional Council usually collaborates with the police to enforce the ban, "task forces" sometimes emerge, leading to confrontations with churches and businesses.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh