Doctor Great Ogbeiwi publicly shared a message allegedly sent to him by Frank Edoho months before reports of marital troubles surfaced

The medical practitioner claimed the media personality credited his relationship discussions for giving him the courage to leave the union

The post sparked mixed reactions online as social media users weighed in on the reported marriage drama and the leaking of private chats

A medical practitioner, Doctor Great Ogbeiwi, has stirred heated debate after publicly sharing a private message allegedly sent to him by Frank Edoho months before reports of his marital troubles gained traction.

The doctor disclosed the message amid ongoing speculation surrounding the media personality's rumoured marital challenges and allegations involving his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenaucheya.

Frank Edoho and his wife, Sandra Onyenucheya have become the subject of online discussions amid reports surrounding their marriage. Photo Credit: Just A Nigerian Man, Instagram/@frankedoho

Source: Facebook

Doctor Great, who posts on Facebook under the verified handle Just a Nigerian Man, it was originally sent to him by Edoho on December 21, 2025.

According to him, the development added a new layer to public conversations surrounding the celebrity's reported struggles in the marriage.

Frank Edoho's alleged message surfaces online

In the message shared publicly, Edoho allegedly expressed gratitude to Doctor Great for the relationship discussions and personal insights he had shared over the years.

The media personality also allegedly opened up about difficulties in his marriage and credited the doctor for giving him the courage to walk away from the relationship.

"My guy. You don't even know what you have been doing for me for the last couple of years. I was in a horrific marriage, and your talk gave me the courage to finally leave. Continue doing your good work. Blessings upon you!"

Doctor Great also stressed in his post that cheating destroys a man, a statement that further fuelled reactions online.

Watch the Facebook reel of Doctor Great reading Frank Edoho's alleged chat here:

The post quickly gained attention across social media platforms, with fans and followers sharing mixed opinions about the situation.

While some netizens sympathised with the celebrated personality and his reported marital struggles, others questioned the decision to make a private message public.

The development has since intensified online conversations, with many closely following unfolding reports surrounding the rumoured marriage saga.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh