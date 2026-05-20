Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofe's mother has made a rare appearance on social media, grabbing the attention of many

The Kumawood star’s mother was spotted when she stormed the Kumasi Central Prison with his son for a courtesy visit

Social media users who came across the video have shared their reactions, with many pointing out the striking resemblance

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Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahuofe's mother has grabbed attention as she made a rare appearance on social media.

Sumsum Ahuofe's mother sparks reactions with a rare public appearance as she trends on social media. Image credit: Sumsum Ahuofe, talkGhanaofficial / TikTok

Source: Facebook

The actor's mother was spotted at the Kumasi Central Prison, where the Kumawood star, alongside other TikTokers, including Killer Ntua, stormed the location for his foundation’s donation and funfair.

Sumsum Ahuofe introduced his mother to the public and detailed the life struggles his mother went through to make him who he is today.

The scene has since sparked massive reactions with many sharing mixed reactions.

The TikTok video of Sumsum Ahuofe's mother is below:

Reactions after Sumsum Ahuofe's mother's rare appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Sumsum Ahuofe's mother surfaced on the internet.

Kwadwo Sika wrote:

“Like son, like mother.”

Ben wrote:

“Sumsum family looks alike.”

Daniel Agyemang Duah wrote:

“Sumsum, I like the way you love your mother. God bless you and may you live long.”

Vivian Jill Lawrence addresses the long-discussed kiss moment on a movie set involving Sumsum Ahuofe. Image credit: Vivisn Jill, Sumsum Ahuofe

Source: Instagram

Sumsum Ahuofe receives apology from Vivian Jill

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has addressed the long-discussed moment on a movie set involving Sumsum Ahuofe, where she refused to kiss him.

Speaking in a recent interview on Accra FM, the actress gave a calm but honest account of the situation that has been circulating in the Kumawood space for years.

According to her, the incident happened at a time when she was still very new in the movie industry and trying to find her footing among unfamiliar faces. Vivian Jill said she had just arrived on set and was told the actors she would be working with were around.

At the time, she was alone in a room, mentally preparing for the role, not knowing what to expect. When Sumsum entered with a group of other actors, she admitted that she became uncomfortable.

She explained that it was not just about one person, but the entire moment felt overwhelming. Being new and not having worked with them before made it difficult for her to relax.

According to her, she did not feel ready for that level of intimacy on set at the time. She openly stated that she did not like the idea and decided against it, choosing to protect her comfort rather than force herself into something she was not prepared for.

However, Vivian Jill claimed she has now gained more experience and confidence in her craft and could now kiss Sumsum Ahuofe.

The TikTok video of Vivian Jill apologising to Sumsum Ahuofe is below:

Sumsum Ahuofe speaks on YouTube benefits

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sumsum Ahuofe opened up about how YouTube had been beneficial for most of his colleagues in the Kumawood.

The actor said that many of his colleagues have made a lot of money and can now afford lavish lifestyles since they started producing content for the platform.

Sumsum Ahuofe added that he and his colleagues had to participate in multiple movie projects to make a lot of money and become famous, but thanks to YouTube, it is now easy for them to achieve these things.

Source: YEN.com.gh