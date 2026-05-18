A participant of the government’s One Million Coders initiative has publicly criticised the programme’s structure and delivery

The young man said he enrolled with excitement, but later became disappointed with how the initiative was being run

Many online users are calling for further clarification from the Ministry of Communications regarding concerns raised by participants

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A participant of the government’s One Million Coders initiative under the Ministry of Communications has publicly expressed disappointment over the structure and delivery of the programme, sparking widespread discussions online.

The young man, whose comments have since gone viral on social media, explained that he initially enrolled in the initiative with high expectations after hearing government officials present it as a major digital skills intervention aimed at equipping young Ghanaians with coding and technology knowledge.

The One Million Coders initiative aims to equip young Ghanaians with technology and coding skills for the digital economy. Photo credit: TheFreeMindPodcast/TikTok, MetroTV/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

According to him, his excitement quickly turned into frustration after discovering that most of the lecture materials and course packages appeared to have been sourced from existing Google Coursera programmes.

He claimed that the learning content being used for the initiative was not uniquely developed for the programme, a situation he described as disappointing considering the scale of public investment reportedly attached to the initiative.

The participant stated that he found the arrangement particularly unsettling because the government had announced an allocation of GH¢100 million toward the implementation of the One Million Coders project.

Complaints about the lack of physical learning centres

Beyond concerns about the online course materials, the participant also alleged that there were no properly functioning physical learning centres or instructors available to assist students facing challenges during the learning process.

Young Ghanaians take part in virtual training sessions aimed at building coding and tech skills. Photo credit: Ministry of Communications/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to him, many participants had expected physical venues with tutors and support staff based on public communication surrounding the programme.

He argued that statements made by Samuel Nartey George, the Minister for Communications, appeared to create the impression that participants would receive in-person guidance and structured classroom-style support.

However, he claimed that the programme is currently being delivered mainly online through an already existing Google Coursera system without the physical assistance many applicants anticipated.

Online reactions divided

His remarks have since triggered heated debate across social media platforms, with users expressing mixed opinions about the initiative.

While some people defended the use of online learning platforms, arguing that digital education naturally relies on virtual systems, others questioned whether the programme had been properly communicated to the public from the beginning.

Several commenters also called for greater transparency regarding how the initiative is being implemented and how the allocated resources are being utilised.

Growing scrutiny over digital training initiatives

The controversy has once again highlighted growing public interest in government-sponsored digital programmes and the expectations many young Ghanaians have regarding employment and technology training opportunities.

As discussions continue online, many observers say they are waiting for further clarification from the Ministry of Communications regarding concerns raised by participants of the initiative.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Abu Trica released after meeting bail conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Abu Trica, a Ghanaian socialite, had met the bail requirement set by the Accra High Court and been released to go home.

The Swedru-based socialite, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was seen in a video with his lawyers in a compound and then with his son.

Ghanaians on social media who saw the short videos thronged the comment sections to share their varied thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh