Pastor Daniel Boateng Kusi's passing has left the Ghanaian evangelical community in deep mourning and reflection

Jessica, the late pastor's wife, struggled with heartbreak during his one-week observation event in Kumasi on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Social media reactions showcased the widespread sorrow felt for the late Pastor Daniel Boateng Kusi and his family

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Emotional scenes unfolded as the late Pastor Daniel Boateng Kusi's wife, Jessica, appeared at her husband's one-week observation in Kumasi on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Late Pastor Daniel Boateng’s wife Jessica breaks down in tears at her husband's one-week observation on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Photo source: Ps Danny Boateng Kusi, @richiesdecor/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Pastor Daniel Boateng Kusi, popularly known as Pastor Danny, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Obiri-Yeboah Clement, the Vice President for the Apologetics and Leadership Institute-Africa, announced his demise on social media hours after the tragic incident.

According to some reports, the renowned Ghanaian pastor died after suffering a cardiac arrest following his workout at the gym.

Pastor Daniel's demise evoked sadness among many individuals, including members of the Ghanaian Christian community and his loved ones, who have mourned and eulogised the deceased in several emotional posts on social media.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of the late Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi is below:

Pastor Daniel Boateng Kusi's one-week observation

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, a one-week observation was held for the youth pastor at the IPO/Singh Guest House near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Poolside.

Many prominent personalities, including the president of Christ Cosmopolitan Incorporated, Pastor Obed Obeng-Addae, and veteran actors Fiifi Coleman and Fred Amugi, attended the solemn event to mourn and commiserate with the deceased's family.

The late Pastor Daniel's beloved wife, Jessica, was also present at her one-week observation.

Daniel Boateng's wife weeps at one-week observation

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Pastor Boateng's wife Jessica, in all-black clothes, was inconsolable as she arrived at the venue of her late husband's one-week observation.

Close friends and loved ones held the bereaved widow and escorted her as she struggled to deal with the pain of losing her young husband.

Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi's wife breaks down as she shares a moving tribute to her late husband at his vigil on April 15, 2026. Image credit: @tina_news_gh, PrinceElishaOseiKofi/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Despite several attempts to console her, Jessica continued to weep uncontrollably.

The heartbreaking scene at Pastor Boateng's one-week observation evoked sadness among netizens who sympathised with the widow.

The TikTok videos of Pastor Daniel Boateng Kusi's wife, Jessica, mourning at his one-week observation are below:

Reactions to Pastor Daniel Boateng's wife weeping

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lottie Montana commented:

"Aww Jessica! May God comfort you 🙏🏻♥️."

Monis enterprise said:

"Oh dear, may God strengthen you in this time of your grief. Hmm, Pastor Danny 😭."

God's Special Child wrote:

"Oh, this is hard to watch 🤧."

Felixborluvi commented:

"The script of life always remains a stranger."

Prophet Elisha Osei's wife weeps at vigil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Elisha Osei's wife wept at a vigil for her late husband on the evening of April 15, 2026.

The widow of the late man of God and his followers had gathered at the Grace Family Church premises to honour his memory when the emotional moment unfolded.

Source: YEN.com.gh