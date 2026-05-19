Joao Pedro is reportedly keen on joining Barcelona despite enjoying a superb debut season at Chelsea

Incoming Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso could allow the Brazilian striker to leave if he becomes unsettled at Stamford Bridge

Barcelona view Joao Pedro as a potential long-term replacement for departing striker Robert Lewandowski

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Chelsea striker Joao Pedro is reportedly considering a summer exit after attracting strong interest from Barcelona, despite enjoying an impressive debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian forward has been one of Chelsea’s standout performers this season, registering 23 goals and nine assists in 52 appearances since arriving from Brighton in 2025.

Joao Pedro is reportedly willing to leave Chelsea for Barcelona after Xabi Alonso takes charge of the Premier League team. Image credit: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona are searching for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to depart this summer, and Joao Pedro has emerged as a leading target.

Reports in Spain claim sporting director Deco recently held discussions with the player’s representatives in London regarding a potential move to the Catalan giants.

Joao Pedro on Barcelona's radar

According to AS via Football365, the 24-year-old is open to joining Barcelona, although completing a deal could prove difficult due to the Spanish club’s financial situation and Chelsea’s reluctance to sell.

Meanwhile, the Premier League side reportedly value the striker at around €75 million.

According to the same source, Xabi Alonso, who is set to officially begin his role as Chelsea manager on July 1 following his departure from Real Madrid earlier this year, could still influence the situation.

The former Real Madrid manager may allow Joao Pedro to leave if the forward pushes for an exit, as the Spaniard is believed to prefer a harmonious dressing room rather than keeping unsettled players at the club.

Joao Pedro dropped from Brazil's World Cup squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joao Pedro was surprisingly omitted from Brazil’s final World Cup squad by Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian manager made several bold selection decisions, with the Chelsea forward among the notable names left out.

Source: YEN.com.gh