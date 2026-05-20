The Ministry of Health has confirmed that no Ebola cases have been recorded in Ghana or the wider West African sub-region

Following a global alert from the World Health Organisation, the Ministry urged the public to remain calm but strictly adhere to hygiene protocols

Health authorities have also warned against misinformation and advising anyone showing symptoms to seek immediate medical attention

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The Ministry of Health has confirmed that no Ebola cases have been recorded in Ghana or anywhere in West Africa, noting that the current outbreak is restricted to parts of Central and East Africa, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The Ministry’s clarification follows a global alert issued by the World Health Organisation, which declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern due to its severity and cross-border risk.

Ghana’s Health Ministry, helmed by Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, issues Ebola notice, and urges the public to observe the safety protocols. Photo credit: Kwabena Mintah Akandoh/Facebook.

Source: UGC

In a statement signed by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh on Monday, May 19, 2026, the Ministry explained that Ebola is a severe disease transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials.

It urged the public to remain calm but vigilant despite Ghana having no reported cases.

Health Ministry advises strict adherence to hygiene

in a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the Ministry advised strict adherence to hygiene measures, especially during public gatherings.

Citizens were encouraged to frequently wash hands with soap or use alcohol-based sanitisers, while event organisers were directed to provide handwashing facilities and sanitiser stations.

Public places such as schools, markets, workplaces, and border posts were also urged to maintain proper hygiene infrastructure.

“Although there have been no reported cases in West Africa, including Ghana, the public is advised to remain calm but vigilant and to adhere to the following safety precautions strictly,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Health also warned against misinformation and urged anyone with symptoms such as fever, vomiting, or unexplained bleeding to seek immediate medical care.

Health Minister warns doctors

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Kwabena Mintah Akandoh had warned that medical doctors who refuse postings to rural and underserved areas risk losing their placement.

He said the policy aims to address the persistent imbalance, with nearly half of Ghana’s doctors based in Greater Accra.

The Ministry said it planned to reassign vacancies to doctors willing to serve in deprived communities as part of efforts to improve equitable healthcare delivery

Source: YEN.com.gh