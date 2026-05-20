Edwin Gyimah's family has received a GH₵100,000 scholarship after an emotional home dispute and financial struggles

Support from an old classmate includes school fees, accommodation, and meals for the ex-Black Stars player's children

The latest development in Edwin Gyimah and his family's life comes over a month after he reclaimed his Obuasi home

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Former Black Stars footballer Edwin Gyimah and his wife and children have received major support several weeks after his public dispute with his family over his Obuasi residence.

Embattled footballer Edwin Gyimah's children receive GH₵100,000 scholarships weeks after his property dispute. Photo source: Ghana Football Association, Oyerepa Radio, @wundef_media/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Edwin Gyimah recently reclaimed his residence in Obuasi after dragging his sister and some family members to Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo show over a dispute that had persisted between them in recent years

During the emotional interview, the 35-year-old ex-Orlando Pirates defender struggled to hold back tears as he described how his life had unravelled after his footballing career dwindled.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members had contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted had taken everything from him.

The ex-Black Stars player, who was financially stable during his playing days, stated that he, his wife, and his children were now living in difficult conditions in Ghana.

Gyimah accused his family, especially his sister Felicia, of neglect and illegally taking over his eight-bedroom house while he and his close family remained homeless and financially unstable.

The ex-Black Stars player also engaged in a heated exchange with his sister, whom Auntie Naa questioned about the allegations during the show.

On Wednesday, April 15, Gyimah accompanied Auntie Naa's team and police officers as they stormed his Obuasi house to evict his family.

The TikTok video of Edwin Gyimah's home being stormed is below:

Edwin Gyimah's children receive GH₵ scholarship

In a report by Wundef Media on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, Edwin Gyimah's former classmate, who runs Chief Montessori School in Obuasi, has awarded GH₵100,000 scholarships to his children, who were in JHS 1 and Grade 5.

According to a reporter, the scholarships would allow the ex-Black Stars player's children to attend school until they complete Junior High School (JHS).

In an interview, the proprietor, who completed school with Edwin in 2003, noted that he had also provided the children with boarding accommodation and food as part of the scholarship package since their home was farther from the school.

Kwaku Manu slams Edwin Gyimah's family for attempting to 'cheat' him out of his home. Photo source: @momoblogs, @oyereparadio

Source: TikTok

He stated that the children were allowed to visit their parents at home during the weekends.

The proprietor also explained that Edwin's children had been exempted from paying tuition and other fees as part of efforts to help the embattled footballer amid his financial struggles.

He said:

"The children are staying in the school. We have given them a boarding-in stay. They go home to connect with their family during the weekends. Their feeding fee is part. Breakfast, lunch and supper are part. All the books they will need until they complete school are part."

"They don't have any school fees problem. Montessori schools are usually expensive, but the children have been exempted from everything. They won't pay for anything."

In an interview, Edwin expressed gratitude to his old friend for the massive support towards himself and his family amid their financial issues.

The TikTok video detailing Edwin Gyimah's children's scholarships is below:

Ghanaians excite over Edwin Gyimah's GH₵100,000 scholarship

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Babylast6493 commented:

"Old friends who remember everything are the best ❤️."

Kwadwo Malvin said:

"Kind people still exist. You have not met your destiny helper yet 🥺."

Elizabethaidoo28 wrote:

"May God bless the proprietor and the staff of the Montessori School."

Edwin Gyimah seeks employment after reclaiming house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edwin Gyimah sought employment on Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo after reclaiming his disputed house in Obuasi.

In a video, the embattled footballer appealed to Ghanaians to connect him with jobs at football teams, senior high schools, and universities.

Source: YEN.com.gh