Social media users have criticised a woman after she shared videos and personal encounters involving late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

Her viral post detailed how she first met Alexx Ekubo during a morning walk outside his residence

The post has sparked mixed reactions online, with some defending her grief while others condemned her decision to share personal details publicly

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Social media users have heavily criticised a supposed fan and neighbour of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo after she shared videos and personal accounts of her interactions with the actor online.

The woman, identified as Nenye Sophia Ibeje, has since been accused by many users of clout chasing and failing to respect the privacy of the bereaved family and those close to the late actor.

Alexx Ekubo’s neighbour sparks outrage after sharing video of the late actor’s residence online. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo, Nenye Sophia Ibeje

Source: Facebook

Her post, which has gone viral across multiple platforms, especially Facebook, showed her narrating how she met Alexx Ekubo and their brief encounters while living in the same neighbourhood.

According to Nenye, she first met the actor during a morning walk when she spotted him outside his residence. She said she was excited to see him in person and seized the opportunity to greet him.

She explained that the actor responded warmly and they exchanged greetings. She added that after that first meeting, she would occasionally see him when he was entering or leaving his home in his car.

Nenye also described the news of his passing as deeply painful, expressing sorrow over the loss of someone she had admired from a distance.

In her words:

“One early morning last year, I was going for a morning walk. I saw Alex standing in front of his house. I was excited to see him in real life for the first time.

"I greeted Good morning, Alex he smiled and greeted me back, and we exchanged pleasantries. Since then, I have always seen him in his car while going out or coming in."

“I always tell my friends u are living close to me, and they are all waiting to see u someday, not doing u will be known more. It’s so disheartening that you know more. Rest In Peace, Alex,” Nenye wrote.

Her post has, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with many users accusing her of oversharing personal details and using the late actor’s name for attention, while others described her message as an emotional expression of grief.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh