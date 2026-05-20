Alleged records from the Registrar of Companies have thrown a massive spanner into the asset distribution battle between prominent Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife

A viral investigative leak shared on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that Joana was a registered co-founder and original shareholder of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited

The original 2011 company setup records show a clear ownership split, RNAQ and ex-wife both having their respective shares

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The high-stakes legal warfare between the founder of Bills Micro-Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, and his estranged ex-wife has officially moved out of the family court arena and straight into the brutal world of corporate fraud and shareholder rights.

Trouble brews at the RNAG’s camp as an alleged official document shared online shows his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, as an official co-founder of Quick Credit. Image credit: richardniiarmahquaye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

For months, public commentary characterised the legal battle as a standard, emotional tug-of-war over matrimonial properties following the breakdown of their marriage.

However, fresh, unassailable evidence from official state searches has completely changed the legal landscape.

The 2011 incorporation bombshell

According to original company registration documents unearthed from the Registrar of Companies, Joana Quaye’s name is permanently etched into the DNA of the micro-credit empire, which constitutes the absolute core of RNAQ's multi-million dollar net worth.

The leaked incorporation details outline a strict proprietary structure at the company's inception:

Richard Quaye: 90% original shares. Joana Quaye: 10% original shares.

This discovery provides massive, undeniable backing to the explosive affidavit evidence Joana recently filed before the Court of Appeal. In her deposition, she claims she did not just sit at home as a supportive housewife; rather, she personally financed Richard Quaye’s higher education in the United Kingdom, sustained him financially during his studies, and provided the critical seed capital required to set up Quick Credit upon his return to Ghana.

Read the details in the X post below.

Joana Quaye complains of "unlawful" share transfer

The most damaging aspect of the revelation lies in Joana's allegation that after the financial institution achieved massive commercial success across Ghana, her 10% shares and proprietary interests were completely scrubbed and transferred to third parties without her knowledge, signature, or consent.

Legal analysts monitoring the 2026 appeal filings note that this asset discovery gives Joana devastatingly powerful legal leverage.

The case is no longer just about splitting houses and cars under marital property laws.

It has officially mutated into a corporate litigation battle involving the unlawful transfer of shares, beneficial ownership disputes, asset tracing, and a strong push for the appellate court to "pierce the corporate veil" to audit the true earnings of Bills Micro-Credit.

Read the details in the alleged Registrar’s records in the X post below.

RNAQ denied Hajia4real's involvement in his divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye has addressed claims linking Hajia4Real to his divorce, firmly stating she had no role in his wife’s decision to file, while setting the record straight.

In the interview, the businessman dismissed the claims, arguing that his estranged wife’s legal team was pushing the narrative to shape public opinion against him.

His comments, alongside other assertions about his marriage to Joana Quaye, have sparked widespread discussion online, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh