A University of Ibadan PhD student, Adedolapo Oluwadamilola Awoniyi, has inspired many after opening up about her prolonged academic journey

She explained that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the early stages of her studies and contributed to delays in her academic timeline

Her story has resonated with many online, especially students and professionals dealing with setbacks in their academic and career journeys

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A PhD student at the University of Ibadan has inspired many online after opening up about her prolonged academic journey and encouraging students pursuing higher education not to give up despite unexpected setbacks.

Adedolapo Oluwadamilola Awoniyi, who is currently pursuing her PhD at the University of Ibadan, shared her experience on LinkedIn while offering words of encouragement to students navigating difficult academic paths.

Adedolapo Oluwadamilola Awoniyi shares lessons from her prolonged PhD journey to encourage students facing delays. Photo: LinkedIn/Adedolapo Oluwadamilola Awoniyi

Source: UGC

According to her, the doctoral programme was expected to take three years.

However, six years into the journey, she is still working towards completing her thesis and earning the degree.

In her LinkedIn post, Adedolapo explained that she officially began her PhD journey in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted academic activities, making it difficult to make meaningful progress until 2021.

“With so many high hopes that after three years I would be done and move on to other aspects of my academic career,” she wrote.

She admitted that if she had known how challenging and lengthy the journey would become, she may not have started at all.

“I’m sure if God had shown me just a glimpse of what my PhD journey would look like, I would have opted out without thinking twice,” she said.

Despite being in her sixth year, Adedolapo stressed that the delay was not due to laziness or a lack of commitment.

“I was serious, focused and gave it my all, but I just couldn’t finish in three years,” she stated.

Advice for students facing delays

Sharing lessons from her experience, Adedolapo encouraged students to embrace delays as part of growth, enjoy the process, avoid comparing journeys, surround themselves with supportive people and remain prayerful.

She also noted that the prolonged process strengthened her research skills and gave her greater mastery of her field.

Her story has since resonated with many social media users, especially students facing delays in their academic and professional journeys.

Source: YEN.com.gh