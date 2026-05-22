A young woman living with chronic kidney disease has gone viral after sharing her emotional health journey and physical changes since her diagnosis

She used her TikTok platform to raise awareness of the condition while also making a public appeal for support to undergo a kidney transplant

The emotional video has sparked widespread reactions online, drawing sympathy and support from viewers across social media

A young woman battling chronic kidney disease has taken to social media to share her personal struggles and raise awareness about the impact of the condition on her life.

In an emotional TikTok video, the user identified as @ijaybabyee opened up about her health journey, describing the physical and emotional toll the illness has taken on her over the years.

A young woman has used her TikTok platform to raise awareness and appeal for support for a kidney transplant. Photo credit: Giles Clarke/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She revealed that she was diagnosed at the age of 23 and is now 25.

She used the platform to make a public appeal for assistance in securing a kidney transplant, expressing hope that her message would reach individuals or organisations willing to help.

In her post, she reflected on how her condition has drastically changed her life, including her physical appearance, memory, body weight, and overall well-being.

She noted that she currently weighs 68 kilograms and said the illness had made her veins less visible under her skin.

The young woman also contrasted her current condition with how she looked before the illness, describing the changes as deeply emotional and life-altering.

Despite her challenges, she expressed acceptance of her situation while acknowledging the extent of what she has lost.

She concluded her message by stating that prayer remains her only source of strength as she continues to navigate her health condition, describing it as her final form of support in the absence of other options.

Her video has since attracted significant attention online, with many users expressing sympathy and sharing messages of encouragement.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh