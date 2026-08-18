The daughter of Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, known as Ogogo, shared an emotional video filmed in what appears to be a hospital setting

She revealed her father has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and that doctors have indicated they can no longer treat him

The actor's daughter pleaded with anyone who knows a specialist capable of treating cancer to reach out to the family directly

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A heartbreaking plea from the daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, widely known as Ogogo, has gone viral after she appealed to Nigerians to help find medical care for her father, who is battling stage 4 cancer.

Nollywood icon Ogogo's daughter announces her father has been struck by Stage IV cancer, sparking widespread sorrow online. Image credit: PunchNewspapers, @lindaikejiblogofficial/Instagram

Source: Facebook

In the selfie-style video posted on August 17, 2026, by popular Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji, Ogogo's daughter speaks directly into the camera from what appears to be a hospital or clinical setting, with an IV drip line visible in the background behind her.

She disclosed that doctors have told the family they are no longer able to treat Ogogo, and that chemotherapy is no longer being offered as an option. Despite that, she emphasised her father's strong will to live.

"He doesn't want to die," she said.

She urged viewers to come forward with leads on any specialist or facility capable of treating advanced cancer.

Ogogo's daughter appeals for medical help

Throughout the video, she makes clear the family is not seeking financial donations but rather medical intervention or connections to healthcare professionals with relevant expertise. She asked anyone with information to send her a direct message or contact her sister.

She also paused to acknowledge Senator Yai, describing him as someone who has been steadfast in supporting the Nollywood great and covering medical expenses during this period.

Ogogo, who built a beloved career in the Yoruba film industry over several decades, is a recognisable figure to generations of Nigerian audiences. His daughter's raw and unscripted appeal struck a chord with many who watched the clip.

The Instagram video of Ogogo's daughter's emotional appeal is below.

Reactions to Ogogo's cancer diagnosis

The video drew a wave of sympathy and prayers from Nigerians across social media.

@oladimejimc wrote:

"God abeg no allow us face wahala wey pass money 🙏😢"

@chisomagaaaa.c said:

"Omo stage 4💔 it's between him and God now o💔.. I pray he beats cancer 🙏🤝"

@deraa_juliet commented:

"There's nothing too impossible for God to do. I pray he gets better"

@esibenedicta added:

"My heart goes out to you and your family. I'm truly sorry you're facing such a difficult diagnosis."

Nollywood actor Ikechukwu Nweke diagnosed with cancer

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actor Ikechukwu Nweke was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Ikechukwu Nweke's fellow actors disclosed the diagnosis in July 2026 and appealed to the public for financial support to help cover the cost of his medical treatment.

Read more: https://yen.com.gh/entertainment/celebrities/307682-nollywood-actor-ikechukwu-nweke-diagnosed-cancer-colleagues-appeal-support/

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Source: YEN.com.gh