A high-end Hisense showroom situated at the busy Ashaiman Traffic Light intersection has been heavily burgled by unknown criminals

According to reports, the intruders forced open the primary security doors overnight, escaping with expensive electronic appliances

The high-stakes robbery carries immense irony, occurring just hours after local small-scale traders bitterly accused authorities of favouring the rich few while 'ruthlessly' destroying their small businesses

The complex landscape of Ashaiman has delivered a startling twist of events that has left both municipal authorities and corporate security managers completely red-faced.

A daring overnight heist at the Hisense showroom in Ashaiman raises eyebrows amid accusations of selective municipal enforcement. Image credit: the1957news/X

Source: UGC

In what appears to be an irony, the newly constructed Hisense showroom, which explicitly escaped a brutal metropolitan cleanup exercise, became the target of a daring overnight heist.

A brazen break-in under the nose of the law

According to a May 22, 2026, report by gharticles on X, the criminal syndicate targeted the facility at dawn.

What makes the operation particularly unbelievable to many is its geographical placement. The Hisense showroom sits directly opposite the Ashaiman Divisional Police Headquarters.

The thieves successfully bypassed the high-street surveillance layout, forced their way past the main metallic roller shutters, and systematically emptied the display floors of premium smartphones, smart TVs, and inverter air conditioners before vanishing into the dark alleyways.

The full financial extent of the inventory loss is still being compiled by the branch management, while forensic investigators from the adjacent police command spent Friday, May 22, 2026, morning dusting the glass panels for fingerprints.

The Facebook video below shows the current state of the Ashaiman Hisense showroom.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Hisense showroom accused of taking trader space

The robbery has dramatically refuelled a class-conscious debate regarding the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly’s (ASHMA) aggressive dawn demolition at the Traffic Light intersection.

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, local traders woke up to see their wooden stalls and metal containers completely flattened by assembly bulldozers to ease vehicular gridlocks.

Being that, an angry trader lambasted authorities for giving a huge market space to the Hisense showroom, sparking wild favouritism by local government officials.

The viral video, recorded barely 24 hours before the robbery, captured a deeply frustrated local youth standing in front of the showroom, screaming at the debris left behind by the assembly:

"Look at the massive land this single foreign company has taken over! All this space could have easily housed and fed different families, but it was safely given to only one to enjoy. Is this what they call development for Ashaiman?"

The fact that the same multi-million cedi building was cleanly compromised by unknown thieves just hours after the small-scale traders were evicted has triggered a massive wave of mockery and social commentary across the market squares.

Watch the X video below.

ASHMA authorities demolish 'unauthorised' Traffic structures

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the perennial fight for spatial sanity in one of West Africa's most densely populated commercial hubs has escalated dramatically, leaving local street traders counting massive losses.

The Ashaiman Traffic Light enclave, which serves as a major vehicular junction linking four premier municipalities, was completely transformed into a scene of debris, twisted metals, and shattered wood following a swift, strategic municipal sweep.

Source: YEN.com.gh