A fresh graduate of the University of Ibadan has gone viral after celebrating both his academic success and that of his girlfriend, with the pair graduating top of their classes

The couple were reportedly named the best graduating students in their respective departments after earning first-class honours

The young man says his academic journey is only beginning as he sets his sights on further studies in neuroscience and pain science

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A fresh graduate of the University of Ibadan has gained attention on social media after celebrating a remarkable academic achievement shared with his girlfriend, as both emerged top of their respective classes.

The graduate, identified as Oluwasegun Akinwola, took to X to share the news that he and his partner both graduated with first-class honours and were also named best graduating students in their respective departments.

Oluwasegun Akinwola celebrates graduating with first class honours from the University of Ibadan. Photo credit: Oluwasegun O. A/X

Source: Twitter

In his post, he expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout his academic journey as he completed his studies in Physiotherapy.

He also used the moment to celebrate his girlfriend’s parallel achievement, describing the milestone as a shared victory.

Oluwasegun noted that despite the accomplishment, his academic journey is far from over.

He revealed his intention to further explore advanced areas in his field, including the nervous system, neuroplasticity, neuroscience, and pain science.

He added that he is particularly interested in deepening his understanding of pain mechanisms and expanding on concepts such as Pain Gate Theory as he continues his professional development.

The post has since attracted admiration online, with many users praising the couple for their academic excellence and shared commitment to success.

Read the full X post here:

Source: YEN.com.gh