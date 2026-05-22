Prophet Naakwaa Isaac, the founder of the Jericho Miracle Church International, gave one of his congregants a haircut at church

The man of God used the member as an example for other young men who come to the church with overgrown hair and beard

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varid thoughts on the matter

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Prophet Naakwaa Isaac, the founder and leader of the Jericho Miracle Church International, was seen in a video trimming the beard of one of his congregants at the church.

In a video on X, the man of God did not look happy to see that his young congregant had an overgrown beard. The dark young man was sitting in front during the service.

Prophet Naakwaa Isaac trims the overgrown beard of his congregant during church service. Photo credit: Prophet Naakwaa Ministries/Facebook & @eddie_wrt/X

Source: UGC

Prophet Naakwaa Isaac took a pair of scissors and started trimming the beard of his young congregant.

While he was trimming, the man of God cautioned all his male congregants, particularly the young men, to desist from coming to church with bushy hair or an overgrown beard.

He emphasised that if they flouted the order, he would use scissors to trim the hair in church just like he was doing to the young man.

"Next time, you will not allow your beard to grow to this point. Such a fine boy, see how overgrown your beard is. I am trimming it all. If you let it grow again, I will trim it for you. The young men, if you come here with bushy hair or a beard, I will use scissors to trim them for you."

While Prophet Naakwaa Isaac trimmed the hair, other congregants looked on and laughed.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to pastor trimming a member's hair

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Sparrowskay said:

"Naaa.. You can’t do this to me in Church ooo.. You won’t see me again. What is the meaning of this? Church turned into a barbering shop?? SMH."

@1harrismadeit wrote:

"After that, he should go to their houses and put food on their table."

@Danyeleaveiro7 said:

"All these fake pastors are the reason why people don't take the religion seriously."

@Habebat52 wrote:

"Bro paid tithe and offering, and left with a trim 😭 value for money, honestly."

@wajaGh said:

"Fake pastor! The book they worship clearly states in Leviticus 19:27, 'You shall not round off the side-growth of your heads nor harm the edges of your beard', so you see? These clowns are not prophets; there’s no single prophet under the sun. They’re all frauds."

@starflexx_ wrote:

"As man wey no get money they will do this to you, and you will smile, wonni choice."

@donthreehundred said:

"I'm sure the wife told him to trim buh he said naa, pastor talk de3 man accept it mmmm Asem ooooo."

@KSnetne wrote:

"Prophet Naakwaa Isaac, standing at the pulpit with a pair of shears, declaring a holy war against overgrown beards is absolute comedy. Since when did salvation become dependent on a clean shave? Jesus and the disciples were literally walking around the Middle East with full-length beards, but the Prophet has decided that entry into heaven requires a fresh fade and a smooth chin."

Source: YEN.com.gh