A radio station in the UK mistakenly announced King Charles's death due to a computer error

An apology was issued to the king and the listeners of the station for the distress caused

The incident, which has been explained, occurred while the royal couple was visiting Northern Ireland

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A radio station in the UK has apologised for accidentally and wrongly announcing that King Charles had died.

The erroneous announcement by Radio Caroline in Essex was made on May 19 due to a computer error.

King Charles III attends a garden party at Hillsborough Castle, on the second day of a three-day royal visit to Northern Ireland. Credit: Henry Nicholls

Source: Getty Images

Station manager Peter Moore wrote on Facebook:

“Due to a computer error at our main studio, the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away… We apologise to HM the king and to our listeners for any distress caused.”

The post did not say how long it was before the mistake was discovered but on Wednesday afternoon, playback for Tuesday’s broadcast between 1.58pm and 5pm was unavailable on the station’s website.

The Guardian reported that the incident came as the king and queen were in Northern Ireland.

King Charles call for unity within Commonwealth

Back in March, King Charles emphasised the importance of unity within the Commonwealth, of which Ghana is a member, particularly during a period of global uncertainty.

“The Commonwealth’s rich diversity and the energy of its younger generations continue to inspire hope and progress. In these times of global uncertainty, our collective strength and unity are more vital than ever,” he said.

King Charles III expressed optimism about future cooperation between the two countries, particularly at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting later this year.

He said the UK and Ghana will continue to strengthen their cooperation with initiatives targeted at improving climate resilience in both urban and rural areas.

He added that the United Kingdom and Ghana have continued to strengthen their cooperation, including initiatives to improve climate resilience in both urban and rural areas.

Ga Mantse meets King Charles

Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, attended the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration on March 9, where he met King Charles, among other dignitaries.

The Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration celebrates the unity, heritage, and shared values of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, attends the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration on March 9. Credit: Office of the Ga Mantse

Source: Facebook

The event brought together members of the Royal Family, leaders, dignitaries, and representatives from across the Commonwealth.

Notable attendees at the 2026 event included Queen Camilla; Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Zita Sabah Benson, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK; HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of the Kingdom of Warri, Delta State and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

High Commissioner meets King Charles

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s UK High Commissioner Sabah Zita Benson turned heads after stepping out in a stylish kente gown by Meg'signature clothing brand during her official meeting with King Charles in the UK.

Her outfit quickly went viral online, with many Ghanaians praising the bold celebration of culture on a global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh