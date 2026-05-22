Ghanaians Relive SHS Memories As Novelist Lawrence Darmani Releases Sequel to Grief Child Book
- Novelist Lawrence Darmani has announced the release of his sequel, 'Adu', to the acclaimed novel Grief Child
- The sequel continues Adu's journey, blending nostalgia with new emotional challenges for numerous readers
- Social media users have reminisced about their impactful experiences with Grief Child during their school years
Renowned Ghanaian novelist and publisher Lawrence Darmani has courted attention with the release of a sequel to his award-winning book, Grief Child.
In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Thursday, May 21, 2026, Lawrence Darmani announced that he had published part two of Grief Child, the book that was widely used as literature material in various Ghanaian Senior High Schools (SHS) for many years.
He also showed a copy of the new book from his office in Accra.
According to him, the new sequel titled "Adu" was a continuation of his first book's main protagonist, Adu's life as an adult.
The novelist, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Step Publishers, noted that individuals who had not read Grief Child would have no difficulty following the story in the sequel.
He said:
"After a long while, Grief Child now has a part two, which is called 'Adu'. The story of Grief Child, therefore, moves on. It has gone to part two, and I believe that you will enjoy Adu as much as you enjoyed Grief Child."
"Even for those who have not read Grief Child at all, Adu stands on its own as a very good storybook, and you will enjoy it. You might only just want to go and read Grief Child, but even if you don't, we still have a very beautiful story for you."
Darmani's announcement about the Grief Child novel's sequel sparked reactions from many Ghanaian netizens, who relived their memories from Senior High School (SHS).
Others also shared their emotional experience reading the novelist's first book during their time in school.
The TikTok video announcing the release of Adu, the sequel to Grief Child, is below:
What is the Grief Child book about?
Grief Child, a novel originally published by novelist Lawrence Darmani in 1991, tells the story of Adu, a young boy living in the fictional village of Susa, who loses his parents and sister within a short period.
Throughout his journey from childhood, the protagonist, who faces maltreatment from his aunt while under her care, endures hardship and manages to find hope and resilience.
The book tackles the traumatic experiences of bereavement and how the young child manages to survive and overcome them.
Grief Child won the Commonwealth Writers Prize for Best First Book, Africa, in 1992.
The novel was also used as literature material in Senior High School and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
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YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Son of Adam commented:
"Don't tell me Adu is still suffering. Please 🙏😭."
Desydherst_(KKs) said:
"The book made me cry while reading. Very interesting to read if you have not yet read it."
Mubar wrote:
"There is no way you will finish this book without tears in your eyes."
Quadjo Smith commented:
"2009-2013 year batch. We read this book and (In the Chest of the Woman) – two amazing books 😍."
Ruky wrote:
"Completed school in 2015. I can narrate the whole novel back to back. One of my favourites. Characters: Adu, Ama, Birago, Agya Nimo, Yeboah, Goma, etc."
BECE graduate gifted iPhone, money after exam
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a BECE graduate was gifted an iPhone 17 and money after writing her final exam.
In a video, the young boy received the gifts from his parents in public.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh