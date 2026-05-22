Ghanaian pastor Prosper Joemens Rohrmille was left devastated after his Heaven Investment Chapel was demolished following an alleged land dispute

The man of God claimed he possessed all the required documentation for the property, but found his structure razed anyway through alleged collusion

Rohrmille subsequently took legal action against Global Delivery Limited and other parties he accused of being complicit in the allegedly unlawful demolition

A Ghanaian man of God, Prosper Joemens Rohrmille of the Heaven Investment Chapel, has taken legal action after his church structure was demolished.

Sad Moment as Prominent Pastor Joemens Rohrmille's Heaven Investment Chapel Is Demolished

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, photos emerged on social media showing the preacher looking devastated as he stood over the ruins of his destroyed church.

According to reports, the church was destroyed following a land dispute with an estate company identified as Global Delivery Limited.

In a Ghpage report, YEN.com.gh sighted on Ghanaweb, the man of God claimed he owned all the necessary paperwork for the property, but found his structure demolished anyway through the collusion of some law enforcement officers with the agency.

The report claimed that the preacher had sued Global Delivery Limited and some other parties for their alleged involvement in the act, which he declared to be illegal.

Below is an Instagram post showing Pastor Joemens Rohrmille after the destruction of Heaven Investment Chapel.

Other images showed the church building before it was destroyed as the congregation held a bustling service.

The Instagram post is below.

Pastor Badu Kobi faces financial challenges

Popular Ghanaian pastor Emmanuel Badu Kobi has recently grabbed headlines for also facing challenges to his ministry.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, controversial Ghanaian blogger Dek360 sparked conversations on social media after he alleged that Prophet Badu Kobi was selling his church, Glorious Wave Church International, and other expensive assets.

The blogger claimed that the prominent man of God had put the properties up for sale to raise money to settle debts and address some ongoing challenges.

"Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi is reportedly going through a challenging period, with sources citing marital issues and significant financial strain. He is selling his church and other properties in an effort to settle outstanding debts and address ongoing concerns. According to reports gathered by Dek360Ghana, there are also claims that the previous New Patriotic Party administration allegedly targeted him," the blogger said.

After the post went viral, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi came out publicly to address them and hinted that despite his substantial help to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), he had been left to struggle, leaving him with no choice.

On May 18, controversial traditional priest visited the premises of the Glorious Wave Church to potentially seal a deal to purchase it.

On May 21, reports emerged that Badu Kobi's wife, Gloria, had reportedly sued her husband to stop the impending sale of the church.

Ashaiman Municpality demolishes private shops

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly executed a massive, unannounced dawn demolition exercise at the core of the Ashaiman Traffic Light intersection.

The task force, backed by armed security, moved in to pull down unauthorised containers, wooden kiosks, and extensions blocking pedestrian walkways.

Source: YEN.com.gh