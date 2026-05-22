Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has clarified that security agencies do not need his permission to arrest or invite MPs for questioning

He explained that their responsibility is to notify his office, including details of the circumstances and allegations behind any action taken

His remarks came amid ongoing public debate over the scope of MPs’ legal protections during criminal investigations

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The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has clarified that security agencies are not required to seek his approval before arresting or inviting Members of Parliament for questioning, stressing that their duty is simply to notify his office after taking such action.

Speaking to MPs during the Second Meeting of the Second Session of Parliament on Thursday, May 21, ,2026, he noted that there has been a rising misunderstanding that law enforcement bodies must first obtain permission from the Speaker before dealing with legislators in criminal matters.

Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Bagbin, says the security agencies don’t need his permission to arrest MPs. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a report by Citinewsroom, Speaker Bagbin explained that his office is not an approval authority in such circumstances, but rather a point of notification, where security agencies are expected to provide details of any action taken against an MP, including the allegations or circumstances that prompted it.

Bagbin outlines limits of his constitutional role

According to him, the responsibility of Parliament is only to examine whether issues of parliamentary privilege or immunity arise after being informed, rather than to authorise arrests or interrogations.

He emphasised that the law does not impose any requirement on security agencies to obtain clearance from the Speaker before proceeding with investigations involving MPs.

“It’s not for the security agents to seek my permission before arresting or inviting a member of parliament for questioning. It’s not. It’s for them to inform me and include the circumstances or the allegations that have created the suspicion,” he said.

The clarification comes amid continued public debate regarding the extent of legal protections and privileges granted to Members of Parliament when they are subject to criminal investigations or enforcement actions.

Minority petitions Dean of Diplomatic Corps

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament had petitioned the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps to intervene in the arrest and continued detention of Abronye DC.

They claimed his remand for allegedly threatening a Circuit Court judge is part of a growing “culture of silence” under the current administration.

The Minority also urged diplomatic intervention, insisting the case raises serious concerns about due process and political freedoms.

Source: YEN.com.gh