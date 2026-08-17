The UAE government has published six conditions that all foreign nationals must satisfy before they can be granted an entry visa into the country

Applicants must hold a valid passport, carry confirmed return or onward travel documentation, and possess active health insurance for their UAE stay

The UAE's Immigration and Citizenship Authority can issue either single-entry or multiple-entry visas across eight recognised visit categories

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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has outlined six mandatory conditions that foreigners must meet to obtain an entry visa into the Gulf country.

The requirements, set out under the UAE's federal legislation and published on the country's official legal platform, establish the conditions international travellers must satisfy before being allowed to enter the country.

UAE lists 6 mandatory requirements for foreigners to get entry visa. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Valid passport required

Foreigners seeking entry into the UAE must present a valid passport or officially recognised travel document that allows them to enter the country and return to their home country or country of residence.

The passport or travel document must have at least six months' validity remaining at the time of travel.

Applicants must also pass the country's security and immigration checks. They must not be listed on any UAE entry-ban database or have a previous deportation record from the country.

Return ticket and health insurance

Travellers must provide evidence that they intend to leave the UAE after their visit.

This can be demonstrated through a confirmed return ticket or an onward travel booking.

Foreign visitors are also required to have valid health insurance covering them in the UAE for the duration of their stay.

Authorities retain final approval

Applicants must provide clear documentation stating the purpose of their visit and pay all applicable fees and required financial securities.

However, meeting the requirements does not automatically guarantee entry.

The UAE's competent authorities retain the discretion to approve or reject an entry request after assessing the applicant's documents and circumstances.

Once approved, the Immigration and Citizenship Authority (ICA) may issue either a single-entry or multiple-entry visa, depending on the circumstances of the applicant.

Eight visa categories recognised

The UAE's entry framework recognises eight main categories of visit visas based on the purpose of travel.

These include:

Tourism

Visiting friends or relatives

Business missions

Exploring business opportunities

Exploring startup opportunities

Medical treatment

Study or training programmes

Courtesy visas

The legislation also allows the ICA Chairman, or an authorised representative, to grant visit visas for purposes outside the main categories.

In such cases, applicants must demonstrate that their request to enter the UAE is legitimate and meets the relevant requirements.

UAE lists reasons foreigners can be deported

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE government had clarified that holding a valid residence permit did not fully protect foreign nationals from deportation.

Article 71 of Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022 outlined two specific grounds under which administrative removal could be ordered.

Security authorities also held broad discretionary powers to deport residents deemed to pose a threat to public order or societal moral standards.

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Source: YEN.com.gh