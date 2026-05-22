A woman has expressed disappointment online after watching a video of a Catholic priest participating in a TikTok activity she considered inappropriate.

The clip has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with users divided over the conduct of clergy on digital platforms.

She argued that religious leaders should use social media primarily for evangelisation and spreading the Christian message.

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A woman has taken to social media to voice her concerns after viewing a viral TikTok video featuring a Catholic priest participating in an online activity she described as inappropriate for his religious calling.

The video, which quickly circulated online, has sparked widespread discussion, with users sharing differing opinions on whether clergy members should engage in such content on social media platforms.

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The woman, who uses the TikTok handle @MummyZCosmetics, said she was taken aback by what she observed in the clip.

She explained that her strong attachment to the Catholic faith made the situation particularly upsetting for her.

According to her, she was born and raised in the Catholic Church, received all its sacraments, and remains committed to its teachings, adding that her identity within the faith remains unchanged.

In her reaction, she questioned the appropriateness of a priest engaging in a TikTok game alongside a woman she described as being immodestly dressed.

She contrasted the behaviour with her expectations of religious leaders, stating that clergy should maintain standards aligned with their spiritual responsibilities.

She further argued that social media platforms should be used primarily to spread Christian teachings and encourage faith-based values, rather than participating in trending entertainment content.

Her comments have since generated debate online, with users weighing in on the evolving role of religious leaders in the digital space and how they engage with modern platforms.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh