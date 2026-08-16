A VIP bus travelling from Kumasi to Sunyani reportedly caught fire along the Abuakwa Main Road on Saturday, August 15, 2026

Video from the scene showed the bus completely engulfed in flames by the time Ghana National Fire Service personnel arrived

Bystanders voiced anger at the fire service's response time, claiming the bus had been burning for two hours before crews appeared

A VIP bus travelling from Kumasi to Sunyani caught fire on Saturday evening, August 15, 2026, along the Abuakwa Main Road, with footage from the scene showing the vehicle almost entirely destroyed by the time emergency responders arrived.

The incident occurred on the Kumasi-Sunyani road, one of the major intercity routes in the Ashanti and Bono regions. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and no official statement had been issued by authorities at the time of publication.

VIP bus catches fire on the Kumani-Sunyani road. Photo credit: @vipbuses.

Source: Instagram

Ghana Fire Service under scrutiny

When Ghana National Fire Service personnel reached the scene, the bus had already been reduced to a burnt-out shell. Bystanders at the location were openly critical of the response time, directing their frustration at the arriving crews.

"The bus is completely burnt; you are now coming. It started burning two hours ago and you are now coming. It has finished burning," witnesses at the scene were heard saying.

Despite the verbal confrontation, fire service personnel remained composed and proceeded to douse the remaining flames.

Casualties and cause yet to be confirmed

It remains unclear whether any passengers or other individuals sustained injuries as a result of the fire. The full extent of the damage to the vehicle has also not been officially assessed.

The Ghana National Fire Service had not released any statement on the circumstances surrounding the blaze or on the delayed response that drew criticism from those present.

The Facebook video is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh