An old video of Bawumia threatening to curse anyone who would try to arrest her over her controversial comment has resurfaced after her bail

The New Patriotic Party TikToker was arrested on Wednesday, May 20, after she made a daring remark about President John Dramani Mahama

Following reports of her release, widespread reactions have hit social media, with many asking if she will curse her arresters, given her video

Bawumia has been granted bail, her old video warning her arresters has resurfaced, causing a stir online.

Bawumia Ba's old video threatening her arresters with curses resurfaces after she was granted bail. Image credit: Bawumia Ba

Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa Aminat Mahama, a popular New Patriotic Party (NPP)-aligned TikTok content creator, was arrested by the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Her arrest was confirmed in a police statement issued on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

According to the police, the arrest was linked to alleged threats made against the life of President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

Reports that have emerged indicate that Bawumia Ba has been granted bail in the sum of GH$1 million by a court with two sureties.

The court directed that one of the sureties must be a civil servant earning not less than GH¢5,000 per month.

As part of her bail conditions, she has been ordered to deposit her passport or Ghana Card with the police.

She is also required to report regularly to investigators while the case remains under investigation.

The Facebook post announcing Bawumia Ba's release is below:

Bawumia Ba's old warning video resurfaced

Following Arminat’s bail, an old video of her warning anyone who would try to arrest her has emerged.

In the said footage, the TikToker disclosed that she would curse anyone who tried to arrest her.

According to her, the likes of Kevin Taylor, who she claims are fond of ‘insulting’ people in authority, are walking freely.

Discussions have emerged on social media, after her bail, with many asking if she will go by her earlier words.

The TikTok video of Bawumia Ba is below:

Reactions to Bawumia Ba's throwback video

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Bawumia Ba's old warning video resurfaced.

Cynthia wrote:

“This girl is not normal. So now that she has been released, will she go and curse them?”

Daniel Faith wrote:

“ We play too much in this country. Even if she goes and curses, nothing would happen.”

Fanteni ba wrote:

“They shouldn't have released her. I went through her page, and what she does is insult people.”

Ghanaian TikToker Juiscy Vibez arrested after allegedly making defamatory comments about John Dramani Mahama and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama. Image credit: Juiscy Vibe, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Instagram

TikToker arrested for defaming Mahama

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian TikToker Juiscy Vibez was arrested after allegedly making defamatory comments about John Dramani Mahama and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

Juiscy Vibez's arrest was linked to a movie promo video in which she discussed alleged drama linked to infidelity at the Flagstaff House, suggesting that the first lady, like the president, sought personal satisfaction from certain affairs.

Before ending her video, Juiscy Vibez clarified that she was speaking about her movie, directing her followers to go to YouTube and watch a certain movie, but her disclaimer appeared not to have saved her, leading to her arrest in April

Source: YEN.com.gh