The Ghana Hajj Board has clarified that a 68-year-old Ghanaian woman who died in Mecca was not part of the country’s official Hajj delegation

The Board said it only became aware of the incident involving Zulfawu Isahaku through media reports

Reports suggested that she travelled on a visitor visa during the Umrah season with the intention of performing Hajj

The Ghana Hajj Board has clarified that a 68-year-old Ghanaian woman who died in Mecca was not part of the state’s official delegation.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb on Friday, May 22, 2026, the Board said it only learned of the tragedy involving Zulfawu Isahaku, from Kumasi, through media reports.

A 68-year-old Ghanaian pilgrim dies in Mecca while performing the 2026 hajj. Photo credit: Mansoreh Motamedi/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

“The Ghana Hajj Board wishes to state that the reported death of a Ghanaian lady, Zulfawu Isahaku, is something the Board, like others, read about in a section of the media. The deceased is not part of our registered Ghanaian pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj,” the Board said.

The Ghana Hajj Board stated that managing the situation falls outside its jurisdiction, referring the matter to Ghana’s diplomatic representatives.

“The subject as it is falls within the remit of the Ghana High Commission in Saudi Arabia. We are unable, therefore, to comment on the subject,” they added.

Hardship and visa irregularities suspected

Zulfawu reportedly travelled during the Umrah season on a visitor visa, with the intention of remaining in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Saudi regulations strictly prohibit performing Hajj on tourist visas, and unofficial pilgrims often face severe hardships.

“Zulfawu Isahaku was said to have travelled to Mecca during the Umrah season with the intention of staying over to perform Hajj with those officially permitted to do so.

Unfortunately, she reportedly went through difficult circumstances during her stay, which led to a deterioration in her medical condition, resulting in her death.”

The Board had previously warned that unregistered pilgrims face arrest. Zulfawu will be buried in Mecca in line with Islamic tradition.

Eight Ghanaians die in Mecca

In 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that six more Ghanaians died in Mecca during the Hajj rituals as a result of a severe heatwave sweeping through the country, raising the death toll among pilgrims to eight.

The spokesperson of the Ghana Hajj Board noted that initial reports had suggested 13 deaths, but Saudi authorities are still identifying and verifying bodies.

Source: YEN.com.gh