The final digital footprint left behind by the late Beverly Afaglo Baah has become a focal point of intense mourning and celebration across the entertainment landscape

Shared on March 4, 2026, her last post documented a personal excursion she took to the historic Cape Coast Castle, a prominent monument of colonial and transatlantic slave history

Displaying a curated gallery of six radiant photographs, the late actress captured a profound state of personal fulfilment, peace, and happiness on her face, completely hiding her quiet health struggles

The sudden departure of one of Ghallywood's most energetic screen goddesses has transformed her social media handles into a living archive of her final, happiest days on earth.

Beverly Afaglo Baah’s final Instagram post showcases her radiant spirit amid her health struggles. Image credit: beverly_afaglo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

For a woman who consistently preached intentional happiness and resilience, especially after rebuilding her business empire from scratch following a devastating domestic fire in 2021, her last public update reads like a beautiful, silent poem of closure.

In the final post from March 4, Beverly is seen touring the stone corridors and historic fortifications of the Cape Coast Castle, where century-old colonial artefacts and cannons from the 1650s are preserved.

Dressed stylishly and flashing her trademark commanding smile across six separate frames, she radiated an aura of deep contentment. Commentators reviewing the post on Monday morning noted that she appeared intentional about absorbing every bit of local culture and legacy, entirely unbothered by the frantic pace of the entertainment industry.

Following the official family confirmation that she lost her life on Sunday after a courageous battle with a cancer diagnosis, the imagery of her smiling amidst the timeless walls of the castle has struck a deep, highly emotional chord with her followers.

The Instagram post below captures her final public outing shared with her fans before her passing.

Friends and fans react to Beverly's post

Her comment section has instantaneously transformed into an emotional digital registry, with A-list actors, industry colleagues, and devastated fans dropping raw expressions of grief and disbelief:

Popular content creator Akuapem Poloo wrote in absolute denial:

"My soldier, my strong sister, please just say something to me right now! 😢 I can’t breathe reading this. This can't be how it ends."

Media personality Ohemaa Woyeje expressed deep sorrow:

"So incredibly sorry, sister. You absolutely did not deserve this early exit from the stage. I am in so much pain right now. Rest well."

Star actor Harold Amenyah kept his tribute short but heavy with heartbreak:

"Beverly!!!! 💔💔💔."

@generalobaapalizzy shared a chilling coincidence:

"Just yesterday, this beautiful lady randomly came to my mind while I was scrolling through my socials. I literally asked myself where she had been because it’s been a while since I saw her active in the media. Not knowing today I would be writing RIP to her. Hmmm, life is scary 😪 😢 💔 😔 😞. Rest well, Legend, God knows best."

@jameskwayisi_ added a comforting farewell:

"Now you finally get to rest, queen. You fought so incredibly hard behind closed doors without complaining 🫂💔. Sleep well."

Beverly Afaglo's advice to upcoming female actors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of the late Beverly Afaglo advising young and upcoming female actors surfaced after the news of her demise went viral.

The actress's husband and music star, Choirmaster, confirmed the demise of his partner, with his raw, unfiltered grief sending ripples across social media timelines.

Source: YEN.com.gh