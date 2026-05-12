A Ghanaian who applied for a UK visit visa has got people talking after his refusal letter went viral online

This comes after he was informed that checks by the UK embassy showed he engaged in deception after being found to have submitted fake bank statements

People who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the reason the applicant was denied a visa

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A Ghanaian has suffered a setback in his bid to travel to the UK.

This comes after he was refused a UK visit visa after it was found that he had falsified certain documents.

A Ghanaian has been refused a UK visa after it was found that he submitted a fake bank statement. Photo credit: Motortion, Westend61 / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The refusal letter shared on Facebook by Ghanaian travel enthusiast Kwakulottery showed that the applicant was denied a visa for false representation and submitting a fake bank statement.

“You state that you are employed earning [REDACTED]. In support of your application you have submitted a bank statement from [REDACTED] Bank. Checks by the bank have confirmed that the transactions on the bank statement are false. These official inquiries have been documented in a Document Verification Report (DVR) held by our office. I am satisfied that you have made false representations and submitted a false document in support of your application.

"I am therefore satisfied that you have submitted false documents and you did so with an intention to deceive. I have therefore found that you used deception in your application and I am refusing your application,” the letter read in part.

The applicant was therefore warned that if he applies for a UK visa in the future, it may be automatically refused based on what has transpired in the current application.

He was also informed that visa applications involving deception attract a 10-year refusal period.

The United Kingdom has issued a caution to persons working in the country illegally. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Below is the Facebook post:

Visa ban for Ghanaian applicant stirs reactions

Social media users who reacted to the post have shared varied opinions:

Edward Osei Amoah stated:

“It’s so sad. These agents will kill us oo. Hmmm, how can you give your client a fake document while charging him?”

Omar Banda indicated:

“Is there a way to verify a bank statement from a bank, and what happens if the bank statement is fake? Will it get you arrested right away?”

Nana Yaw wrote:

“The obsession with travelling by force has made a number of people gullible to fake agents that end up messing their chances.”

Mary & The Motherland Tours wrote:

“A bank statement is the easiest travel document. Why do people put themselves in situations like this?”

Reginald Sam wrote:

“Is there a way to confirm a refusal letter from your agent? Just asking for a friend who got her UK visa refused through an agent. He sent her the refusal letter, but she wants to know if it is original or fake.”

Lady gets visa approved in 60 seconds

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian student had been praised after her US visa was approved in 60 seconds.

This comes after she convinced the visa officer with her answers and clearly explained the purpose of her travel.

Source: YEN.com.gh