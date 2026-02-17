A Priest at St John the Evangelist Church has acknowledged that priests experience human emotions, just like anyone else

He emphasised that ordination does not make priests “superhumans,” noting that they face similar struggles as other people

He urged members of his St John Evangelist church to draw inspiration from the lives of priests and live a godly life in accordance with God's will

The Catholic priest at St. John the Evangelist Church in Adenta, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obeng Codjoe, has acknowledged experiencing romantic feelings, saying priests are not exempt from the emotions common to others.

He noted that priests are ordinary people who go through the same human experiences as everyone else, emphasising that ordination does not make one a superhuman.

Catholic priest at St. John the Evangelist Church in Adenta, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obeng, confesses to experiencing romantic feelings for women from time to time. Photo credit: St.john.the.evang8/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He said he was motivated to pursue a holy life modelled on that of Christ, with the goal of pleasing God.

The Man of God urged members of the congregation to take inspiration from the lives of priests and to embrace chastity in their own lives.

“Some of the youth ask me, ‘Father, do you have feelings when you see women?’ and I tell them it is not easy. It is no joke.”

“I am not made of wood. I am human, and I have feelings too. We are all struggling. We are all doing our best, by the grace of God, to live in a way that is pleasing to Him. That is the point.”

The priest speaks to congregants in Accra, in a message that later gained attention online for its candid tone. Photo credit: St John Evangelist/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He used the occasion to urge the congregation to reform their ways. He advised them to renounce lustful desires and anger, and to model their lives after Christ. He said:

"So let us change. Change is possible; tell yourself you can do it. This lent, seek change. Do away with anger and lustful desires. Because Christ tells us that even if you watch and fantasise about a woman, you have committed sin."

He further urged the congregants to abstain from all forms of sin.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to Rev. Codjoe's remarks on lust

Some netizens have reacted to the comments made by the Reverend Father.

YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Eucharist commented:

"Even we, the mass-servers, are suffering too. It is not easy for us."

Flexybabe noted:

"Wow, this Priest is very real. He is a real person."

Champion Plus Time said:

"Thank you for the words, so sweet"

Sammy25 noted:

"God bless you. This is a very sad truth."

Dubue commented:

"Even Rev. Fr. is struggling, how much less we, the street boys."

Prince Greaceman opined:

"This Reverend Father speaks the truth openly."

Joe-willie commented:

"Where are the boys, y'all should gather here and come listen to the truth in the word of God."

Reverend Obofour's fleet of cars emerges online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a list of Reverend Obofour's fleet of cars emerged on social media.

The controversial prophet's cars, which included a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Mercedes-Benz and other vehicles and their costs surfaced online.

Footage of Reverend Obofour's expensive vehicles triggered reactions among Ghanaian netizens.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh