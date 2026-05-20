A woman based in the United Kingdom, Franka Chiedu, has shared an emotional tribute following the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

In a heartfelt letter, she reflected on Alexx Ekubo’s personality, describing him as joyful, funny, kind and deeply loved by many

Her emotional tribute has stirred reactions online as fans and loved ones continue mourning the late Nollywood actor

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Tributes continue to pour in following the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, with a Nigerian woman based in the United Kingdom sharing an emotional message that has touched many online.

Franka Chiedu took to social media to mourn the actor after news of his passing sparked grief among fans, colleagues and loved ones.

A UK-based woman shares the last chat with Alexx Ekubo and pens an emotional tribute to him. Photo: Instagram/@fasindi

Source: Instagram

The actress's death had initially been linked to liver cancer in online reports, but his family later clarified that he died from metastatic kidney cancer.

Identified on Instagram as @fasindi, Franka Chiedu shared a heartfelt letter dedicated to the late actor while also posting screenshots of messages exchanged between them, including what she said was one of his final messages weeks before his passing.

In her emotional tribute, she reflected on dreams they once shared and memories they hoped to create together in Lagos.

“Alex, I wrote you a pretty long letter. I hope you get some time from your heavenly duties to read it. I want you to know that I understand why you said you were fine when you weren't - I understand,” she wrote.

Franka also opened up about the actor's personality, describing him as joyful, kind and deeply loved by many.

“I hope you found freedom from the unimaginable sadness that embraced your happy soul. The reason so many people have so many personal stories about you is because of who you were."

“On and off screen, you were the same Alex everywhere. Joyful, endearing, funny, kind and every wonderful thing in between.”

Her touching message quickly drew reactions online, with many social media users expressing sympathy while sharing memories of the late Nollywood star.

“These tears will flow for the memories we will no longer be able to make,” Franka added.

“Rest in peace my dearest friend Alex. It's not goodbye but see you later.”

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Source: YEN.com.gh