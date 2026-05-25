Frema Adunyame: Citi FM/Channel One TV Presenter Flaunts Her 1st Son as He Celebrates Birthday
- Frema Adunyame has shared photos of her handsome first son, who is celebrating his birthday
- In the photos, Frema's first son is growing into a young adult and looks quite taller than his mother
- Frema Adunyame who was formerly known as Frema Ashkar attached a lovely message to photos
Ace Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Frema Adunyame, has posted photos of her first son, Adrian, who is all grown and taller than her.
She posted the photos of her son to celebrate him as he marked his birthday on Monday, May 25, 2026.
In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Frema's first son appeared all grown as compared to a throwback photo in the collage.
Adrian has turned 20 years old, and his mother could junst not keep calm about his new milestone.
Sharing the photos, the renowned broadcaster prayed for God's favour for her son, noting that he has become a man now.
"Happy blessed birthday to you, son @adrianashkarr. All I wish you this day is God’s favour and grace. I bless you with the true love and prayer of a mother. Son, you are a big man now, and we are proud of everything you’ve accomplished so far in life… We love you to the moon and back. Have a blast today! You know why I chose this song, right 😉🌺❤️," she said.
See the Instagram photos below:
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh