Frema Adunyame has shared photos of her handsome first son, who is celebrating his birthday

In the photos, Frema's first son is growing into a young adult and looks quite taller than his mother

Frema Adunyame who was formerly known as Frema Ashkar attached a lovely message to photos

Ace Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Frema Adunyame, has posted photos of her first son, Adrian, who is all grown and taller than her.

She posted the photos of her son to celebrate him as he marked his birthday on Monday, May 25, 2026.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Frema's first son appeared all grown as compared to a throwback photo in the collage.

Adrian has turned 20 years old, and his mother could junst not keep calm about his new milestone.

Sharing the photos, the renowned broadcaster prayed for God's favour for her son, noting that he has become a man now.

"Happy blessed birthday to you, son @adrianashkarr. All I wish you this day is God’s favour and grace. I bless you with the true love and prayer of a mother. Son, you are a big man now, and we are proud of everything you’ve accomplished so far in life… We love you to the moon and back. Have a blast today! You know why I chose this song, right 😉🌺❤️," she said.

See the Instagram photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh