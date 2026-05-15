Dr Vincent Boima, a lecturer at the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS), shared some research findings on kidney disease after the death of Alexx Ekubo

The doctor called for African countries to implement targeted approaches to prevent and treat kidney disease since access to renal care on the continent is limited and expensive

Ghanaians on social media who watched the UGMS lecturer share the research findings thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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The Head of the Department of Medicine and Therapeutics at the University of Ghana Medical School, Dr Vincent Boima, shared some findings of research on kidney diseases days after the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

According to his family, the 40-year-old actor died after succumbing to his battle with stage 4 cancer of the kidney.

Dr Vincent Boima, lecturer at the Medical School, shares research findings on kidney disease following Alexx Ekubo's demise. Photo credit: @sikaofficia1/X & Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a video, Dr Vincent Boima said research suggests some ethnic groups in Ghana may be at a higher risk of contracting kidney disease than others.

Lecturer explains research on kidney diseases

According to him, findings from ongoing studies indicate that Akans may be more likely to carry high-risk gene variants associated with kidney disease compared to Gas and Ewes.

“Akans have a higher proportion of higher risk variants of the APOL 1 gene, which is linked to kidney disease, compared to the Gas and Ewes”

Dr Boima added that similar patterns have also been observed in Nigeria, where Igbos appear to have a higher genetic risk of kidney disease compared to Yorubas and Fulanis.

“We are still trying to understand why these differences exist, but the data suggest there are genetic risk variations among populations,” he said.

Dr Boima called for more precise and targeted approaches to the prevention and treatment of kidney disease. He argued that access to renal care in many African countries remains limited and expensive.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to kidney research findings

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@EricFordjour17 said:

"Akanfoɔ ehu amani, every reach is directed at the Akans, but still they are the dominant people."

@Great8_Grace wrote:

"Having a risk variant is like having a disease. It only increases probability, not destiny. Environment, blood pressure, diabetes, lifestyle, and access to healthcare matter just as much (often more)."

@aky_agyemang said:

"We want to see the paper."

@quophiappiah wrote:

"This research has to be looked into further to minimise the associated risks."

@Great8_Grace said:

"Genetic findings like this are easily misunderstood and sometimes misused to stereotype groups. That’s why modern medicine stresses population-level risk, not personal labelling."

Source: YEN.com.gh