The Swedish Parliament passed four new citizenship conditions that took effect on June 6, 2026, with no transitional period for pending applications

Sweden raised its general residency requirement from five years to eight years, with different timelines applying to refugees, spouses, and Nordic citizens

Applicants aged 16 to 66 must now demonstrate Swedish language skills and knowledge of Swedish society

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Sweden has overhauled its citizenship rules following a parliamentary vote, with four new conditions now in force as of June 6, 2026.

Sweden's Parliament has implemented four new citizenship conditions effective June 6, 2026, extending residency requirements and mandating language proficiency tests. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed that every application not decided before that date is being assessed under the stricter framework, regardless of when it was submitted.

The most significant change is an extension of the general residency requirement from five years to eight years.

Shorter qualifying periods apply to specific groups: Nordic citizens and former Swedish nationals must live in Sweden for two years, while refugees and applicants under 21 years of age now require seven years, up from four.

Spouses or cohabiting partners of Swedish citizens also face a seven-year wait, compared to the previous three-year threshold. Those who cannot verify their identity must wait a minimum of ten years.

Criminal record and financial requirements

Applicants with a criminal history must serve an extended waiting period before being considered eligible, with the duration determined by the nature of the offence. The new rules have lengthened those periods compared to what previously applied.

A self-sufficiency condition has also been introduced. From June 6, applicants must demonstrate the financial capacity to support themselves, with the Swedish Migration Agency setting the monthly income threshold at approximately SEK 20,000 before tax, equivalent to at least three income base amounts per year.

Income from a partner, personal savings, or short-term employment does not count towards that figure. Exemptions are available for old-age pensioners, people with permanent disabilities, and full-time university students.

Language and society test coming in August

Those aged between 16 and 66 must now prove they understand both the Swedish language and how Swedish society functions. Accepted evidence includes school grades, adult education certificates, or completion of the Swedish for Immigrants course at level D. Applicants who cannot produce approved documentation will be required to sit a citizenship test. The first component, covering knowledge of Swedish society, is scheduled to launch in August 2026 in Stockholm, with language testing to follow at a later stage. The Swedish Council for Higher Education will oversee the entire process.

Children now require separate applications

One procedural change affects families directly. Children can no longer be included in a parent's citizenship application.

Every child must now submit an individual application, signed by a parent or legal guardian. Separately, some individuals who lost Swedish citizenship at age 22 because they were born abroad and had no established connection to Sweden may now apply to have it reinstated under the new rules.

Latvia lists requirements for foreign citizenship applicants

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Latvia has released a structured set of requirements that foreigners must meet to be considered for citizenship.

The framework encompasses four distinct areas, and prospective applicants are expected to satisfy all of them before their applications can proceed.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh