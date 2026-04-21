A Ghanaian preacher has sparked a massive online debate after delivering a sermon advising church women on the type of men they should consider for marriage

The man of God, while speaking on church offerings, shared a striking message that has gone viral, triggering widespread discussion on social media platforms

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams earlier advised men planning to marry, suggesting a minimum financial benchmark one should have in savings before taking the step into marriage

A Ghanaian pastor has come under intense public criticism after a video of his sermon circulated widely on the social media platform X.

A Ghanaian pastor faces backlash over his controversial sermon on the amount of offerings men give at church. Image credit: Shutterstock, Prophet Elbernard Nelson-Eshun/Facebook

Source: UGC

In the viral X clip, the man of God was seen addressing his female congregants with advice on relationships and marriage, cautioning them against considering men who give very small church offerings.

According to him, a man’s level of giving in church reflects his attitude toward appreciation and financial responsibility, arguing that such behaviour should be taken into account before marriage decisions are made.

“Any boy who gives an offering of GH¢10 or GH¢20 is not ready for marriage. His finances are zero, don’t marry. If a man can be stingy with God, what about you, a mere human,” he said.

He further added that individuals who fail to show generosity towards God are unlikely to show appreciation to their partners in relationships.

“A guy who cannot appreciate God, you think he can appreciate you,” he stated.

The comments have since generated mixed reactions online, with many users debating the pastor’s message and its implications for faith, relationships, and financial expectations in marriage.

Watch as the preacher advises his female congregants against marrying a certain class of men in the X video below.

Peeps react to pastor’s controversial offering advice

Netizens have flooded the comment section as they share their views on the preacher’s sermon. Below are some of their reactions.

@Thatblackboy30 shared:

"What about us way no dey give offering be like we go turn roman fathers be that.

@TafariMckonnen wrote:

"Instead of preaching salvation to the youth in your church, see the [Expletive] you’re telling them because of your selfishness…In fact, religion has caused more harm to humanity than good…Stomach pastors are full everywhere in this country."

@SAtefah31807 shared:

"Even Jesus wasn’t this arrogant, some pastors dey bore rof, go and work."

@skillupdigit wrote:

"If indeed there's blessing in giving, why won’t the pastor share his money with his members for God to bless him more?"

@nanko_ali added:

"Plenty of negative comments against the pastor Eii If God has blessed you in a whole week, why would you pay 10 gh or 20gh as an offering are not stingy. Pay your offering according to the blessings you received that week, simplicita."

Archbishop Duncan-Williams advises men desirous of getting married. Photoc credit:@Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams/Facebook, @ Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Duncan-Williams' financial advice to men trends

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has sparked reactions following his advice to young men desirous of getting married.

In a video on the Instagram page of GH One TV, the revered man of God, while preaching to his congregation, said the time had come for men to prove that they are financially ready for the responsibilities that come with being a husband.

In this regard, he advised that any man who does not have at least GH¢100,000 in his bank account should be discouraged from having a wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh