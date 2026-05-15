Prophet Azuka Offers to Help Secure OK Frimpong’s Release, Gives Directions to MP’s family
- Respected Ghanaian prophet Azuka has spoken about the arrest of Ohene Kwame Frimpong in the Netherlands
- In a video, he shared words of encouragement with the family of the MP and opened up on his plans in the wake of the issue
- Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the claims made by Prophet Azuka
Popular spiritual leader Prophet Azuka has raised eyebrows with his latest statement regarding the arrest of Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the Asante Akyem North MP in the Netherlands.
In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on Thursday, May 14, Azuka, reacting to the video where a relative of the MP was shedding tears, said he was touched by the act and hence his decision to help.
Detailing how he intends to do this, Prophet Azuka opened up on his plan to intervene through spiritual invocation and stop the case from progressing.
“We are talking about spiritual matters and for me this is not a big issue. I am ready to ensure that he gets released.”
Azuka then appealed to the family to reach out to him as a matter of urgency so he could go to work immediately.
Parliament reacts to OK Frimpong’s arrest
The Parliament of Ghana has confirmed that Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame (OK) Frimpong, was arrested at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands.
In a statement by the Clerk, leadership said it was working with Ghana’s mission in The Hague for more details on the matter.
“It has come to the attention of Parliament that the Hon. Member for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Mr. Kwame Ohene Frimpong, has been detained at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The Rt. Hon. Speaker and the Leadership of the House are in touch with Ghana’s Mission in The Hague for detailed information on the matter. The public will be duly informed appropriately on this matter,” the statement said.
At the time of writing, the video of Prophet Azuka detailing his plan regarding OK Frimpong’s arrest in the Netherlands had gained a lot of attention.
Watch the video of Prophet Azuka on his plan to get OK Frimpong freed:
Azuka’s reaction to OK Frimpong’s arrest trends
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have meanwhile shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Prophet Azuka.
Bra Kofi says:
“Maame hold your heart, he is not dead. He will come back stronger. Just pray and stop crying.”
ALPHA SNEAKERS stated:
“Please do anything you can do for him to come back, please.”
Ohene Ba indicated:
“We are listening to you. Please do something for us.”Appiah-Kubi comments on OK Frimpong’s arrest
Appiah-Kubi comments on OK Frimpong’s arrest
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that the former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has spoken about the arrest of Ohene Kwame Frimpong in the Netherlands.
He warned against premature judgment, adding that claims circulating against Frimpong are merely allegations.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.