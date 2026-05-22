Colin McDonald, the Assistant Attorney General for Fraud Enforcement, issued a strong-worded warning to fraudsters who target American citizens

The Assistant Attorney General for Fraud Enforcement indicated that they are working around the clock to arrest people who have scammed Americans

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Colin McDonald, the Assistant Attorney General for Fraud Enforcement, has issued a stern warning to fraudsters who target citizens of the United States of America (USA).

According to the Assistant Attorney General, the intensified crackdown is aimed at tracking scammers, prosecuting them and ensuring they repay every cent they go through fraudulent means.

Colin McDonald, the Assistant Attorney General for Fraud Enforcement, warns scammers defrauding US citizens. Photo credit: @worldnewsledger

Source: Instagram

Even though Colin McDonald's comment came after the investigation into alleged fraud in Minnesota’s social service programs, it has also been acknowledged as a caution to all people who scam American citizens worldwide.

Collin McDonald insisted that they are working tirelessly to bring every person who defrauds an American citizen to book.

"My message to the fraudsters is this: eat, drink and be merry today, because your days of frolicking and freedom are numbered. We are doing everything we can to find you, and when we do, we will prosecute you, and we will claw back every dollar you have stolen from the American people. We will not rest until every fraudster knows that the cost of stealing from the American people is far higher than any scheme is worth."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to America's caution against fraudsters

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Sparrowskay said:

"Interesting times ahead.. If you're a fraud guy, Charley, just go find a different job do ooo, and stay lowkey, else you go get free visa go America, but you won’t have your freedom for quite a very long time."

@KleverBarbie wrote:

"Imagine our leaders also warning them for all the bad they did and the wealth they stole from our slave ancestors?"

@LucasAn76230418 said:

"Lol, you people think there are Scammers in Ghana than America lol, Hope you never heard of the Somalian gang who scammed the US Tax refund! Where do the updates come from before they get to Africa? There are more important things to share with the country than this!

@dsm_Degeneres wrote:

"This has nothing to do with Ghana scammers. There’s a whole lot of Somali fraud going on in MN, which they’re going after."

@quophilamar said:

"Why don’t we also claw back every slave and gold too?"

@_koose wrote:

"This is not just a statement! 😬."

@Kwamekumi10 said:

"Then chop this guy in money before..😁😁😁."

Abu Trica storms the Accra High Court with his baby mama, Queenie, in his first public appearance after being released from custody. Image credit: @magikalgh

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica Spotted at Accra High Court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica appeared at the Accra High Court on May 19 alongside his baby mama Queenie, days after securing GH₵30million bail following five months in custody.

The Swedru-based businessman, accused of leading a cybercrime syndicate that defrauded elderly Americans of over $8m, appeared relaxed at the hearing.

Ghanaians reacted online with widespread joy after seeing Abu Trica walk freely through the court complex, a stark contrast to his earlier handcuffed appearances.

Source: YEN.com.gh