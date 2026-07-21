DJ KA's Old Relationship Advice Resurfaces Amid Alleged Trending Video

An old video of Ghanaian radio presenter DJ KA giving relationship advice has resurfaced online

DJ KA, real name Rexford Adu Ntim, warned people to watch for key signs that a partner no longer wants them

The resurfaced clip comes as an alleged trending video involving the presenter has made him the talk of town

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Ghanaian radio presenter and music enthusiast DJ KA, whose official name is Rexford Adu Ntim, has found himself at the centre of public conversation after an old video in which he dispensed candid relationship advice began circulating widely online.

DJ KA, a popular radio presenter, warns of signs a partner no longer wants you in a resurfaced advice video, amid controversy over an alleged trending video. Image credit: DJ KA/X

Source: UGC

The clip, which has resurfaced at a particularly notable time, shows DJ KA urging both men and women to exercise caution in their romantic relationships.

His core message was straightforward, "do not force yourself on someone who no longer wants to be with you."

DJ KA's warning signs in relationships

In the resurfaced footage, DJ KA outlined what he described as a telling indicator that a partner has emotionally checked out of a relationship.

According to him, one of the clearest signs is when a person feels embarrassed or uncomfortable being seen in public with their significant other.

He explained that such individuals will often physically distance themselves from their partner whenever they are out together, deliberately creating separation rather than walking side by side.

DJ KA advised that anyone noticing this pattern should take it seriously and prioritise their own dignity rather than clinging to a relationship where the other party has clearly lost interest.

The timing of the video's renewed circulation has not gone unnoticed. The resurfaced relationship advice comes on the heels of an alleged video involving DJ KA, which has spread across social media platforms and made the presenter a trending topic in Ghana.

The X post below features the resurfaced video of DJ KA sharing advice with people in relationships.

DJ KA breaks silence amid trending video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kessben FM radio presenter Rexford Kwaku Ntim, popularly known as DJ KA, has made a public outing amid the ongoing controversy surrounding an alleged leaked video.

The Kumasi-based radio personality's decision came at a particularly charged moment.

Reports indicate that an alleged video showing DJ KA in a private moment with a woman had already begun making the rounds on social media, drawing significant attention to the presenter.

Source: YEN.com.gh