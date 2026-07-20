A Ghanaian court found NPP National Chairman hopeful Chairman Wontumi guilty in the Samreboi illegal mining case on Monday, July 20, 2026

Footage captured Wontumi being escorted out of the Accra High Court in a police vehicle following the sentencing

The Accra High Court handed down a 20-year hard labour sentence and a fine of 10,000 penalty units to Chairman Wontumi

Footage of Ghanaian businessman and NPP National Chairman hopeful Chairman Wontumi has emerged after he was sentenced to 20 years of hard labour in prison by an Accra High Court on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Footage of Chairman Wontumi departing the Accra High Court in police custody after his 20-year sentencing emerges. Photo source: Chairman Wontumi, GH Brain

Source: Facebook

The NPP stalwart was convicted and sentenced to 20 years of hard labour by an Accra High Court on Monday, July 20, 2026, after being found guilty in connection with illegal mining activities at Samreboi.

The sentencing drew immediate public attention after footage emerged of Wontumi being led out of the Accra High Court premises inside a police vehicle to Nsawam Prison to begin his jail term.

The video, shared by popular Ghanaian blogger GHBrain on Instagram, showed the prominent figure departing the court under police custody, hours after he arrived in his luxury vehicle in a cheerful mood ahead of his legal proceedings.

The Instagram videos of Chairman Wontumi being taken to prison after his sentencing are below:

Wontumi's lawyers push for lighter sentence

Before Justice Audrey Kocuvie Tay delivered the final ruling, Wontumi's legal team had appealed to the Accra High Court for leniency.

According to reports, his lawyers pleaded for a minimum sentence of 15 years as the court moved into the sentencing phase.

The court, however, imposed the heavier penalty of 20 years in hard labour, accompanied by a fine of 10,000 penalty units.

Wontumi's conviction linked to Samreboi galamsey activities

The case centred on Wontumi's alleged involvement in galamsey operations in the Samreboi area, a topic that has remained at the heart of public discourse in Ghana given the widespread damage illegal mining continues to cause to water bodies and forest reserves across the country.

Wontumi, who had positioned himself as a key figure within the New Patriotic Party, now faces two decades behind bars following the court's decision.

The NPP politician's legal woes have not ended despite his conviction in the Samreboi case.

He is still facing prosecution for his alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve and the Exim Bank fraud case, where plea bargain negotiations will end next week.

Chairman Wontumi's video after sentencing stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Prempeh_kvo commented:

"Justice has been served."

Myhighest_lyf said:

"My vote has been useful. The NDC will will win power massively for doing and granting the heart desires of the people."

Michaelnuwor wrote:

"Smoothness level 20😂."

Kwame A-Plus celebrates Chairman Wontumi's sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the conviction of Chairman Wontumi, who received a total of 40 years in prison for illegal mining offences tied to Akonta Mining Company Limited.

His sentencing sparked a notable reaction from MP Kwame A Plus, who has jubilantly celebrated this decision, recalling their long-standing rivalry and the chairman's previous calls for his arrest.

Source: YEN.com.gh