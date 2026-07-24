Canada updated its travel advisory, flagging 14 countries with new or elevated warnings for its citizens

The advisory covers destinations across multiple continents, citing security, health, and safety concerns

Canadian authorities urged travellers to review the updated guidance before planning any international trips

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Canada has issued an updated travel advisory covering 14 countries, warning its citizens to exercise caution or avoid travel to those destinations entirely.

The Government of Canada released the revised advisory, urging Canadians to check the latest guidance before making any international travel plans.

Canada under Mark Carney announces new travel advisory for 14 countries Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The countries flagged span multiple continents and were listed due to a range of concerns including ongoing conflict, civil unrest, crime, and health risks.

Countries on Canada's updated travel list

The 14 countries named in the advisory include destinations across Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Canada operates a four-tier travel advisory system: "take normal security precautions," "exercise a high degree of caution," "avoid non-essential travel," and "avoid all travel." The updated guidance placed several of the listed countries in the higher-risk tiers, reflecting deteriorating conditions on the ground.

Authorities noted that the situation in some of the flagged destinations had changed significantly since previous advisories were issued, prompting the need for a comprehensive review.

What Canadians are being advised to do

Canadian officials recommended that citizens already in any of the affected countries register with the country's Registration of Canadians Abroad service, monitor local news closely, and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Those planning to travel were advised to purchase comprehensive travel insurance, make copies of key documents, and share their itineraries with family or close contacts before departure.

The government also reminded Canadians that its ability to provide consular assistance in certain high-risk countries may be limited, particularly in areas experiencing active conflict or where Canadian diplomatic presence is reduced.

Travel advisories of this nature are reviewed and updated regularly by Global Affairs Canada based on intelligence assessments, reports from diplomatic missions, and conditions reported by partner governments.

Below is Canada’s Facebook post on the travel advisory.

Canada issues new visa update for foreigners

The Canadian government has warned foreigners seeking visas to apply exclusively through official channels.

IRCC issued the advisory, directing applicants to the official IRCC website as the only legitimate source of information on Canada’s immigration programmes and services.

The agency clarified that using unofficial agents or third-party platforms could expose applicants to scams and result in incorrect information being submitted on their behalf.

Source: YEN.com.gh