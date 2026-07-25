Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa announced the final phase of the repatriation exercise on July 14, citing intervention from the Office of the President

About 926 Ghanaians were already brought home in earlier stages before the final batch of evacuees was scheduled to depart on July 25

President Mahama said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a delegation to Ghana over recurring attacks on foreign nationals

A new group of Ghanaians displaced by xenophobic attacks in South Africa is due to depart for home on Saturday, July 25, marking the beginning of the final phase of Ghana's emergency repatriation programme.

The exercise targets close to 900 nationals who voluntarily registered their desire to leave South Africa after growing fears over their safety following attacks on foreign communities.

A new group of Ghanaians displaced by xenophobic attacks in South Africa is due to be repatriated. Credit: Nipah Dennis

Source: Getty Images

Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, announced the final stage of the operation on July 14, attributing its progress to direct intervention by the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking to members of the Ghanaian community in South Africa, Quashie confirmed that approximately 926 Ghanaians had already been returned home during the earlier stages of the exercise.

He said the remaining registered individuals would begin travelling home from July 25 in phased flights until all those who requested assistance had been evacuated.

"We are going to do the final repatriation of close to 900 Ghanaians who have voluntarily given their names here in South Africa that they want to go," he said.

Quashie added that once the emergency programme concludes, Ghanaians seeking further assistance to return home would be directed to Ghana's regular consular services.

Thousands of African migrants flee South Africa

YEN.com.gh reported that thousands of African migrants were reportedly fleeing South Africa ahead of an unofficial June 30 deadline issued by citizen-led anti-immigrant groups.

Transit hubs were under severe pressure amid fears of renewed xenophobic violence, while several African governments are coordinating mass repatriation efforts.

The South African government had rejected the ultimatum, with President Cyril Ramaphosa condemning intimidation and reaffirming the rule of law.

Source: YEN.com.gh