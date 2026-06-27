Norway has officially reopened its Working Holiday Visa portal, allowing eligible travellers to live and work in the country for up to one year

The cultural exchange initiative is designed for young adults to explore the Scandinavian nation while self-funding their stay through casual jobs

Applicants must hold citizenship in a country with an active bilateral pact with Norway and satisfy specified age and financial limits

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The government of Norway has officially relaunched its popular Working Holiday Visa program.

The special immigration pathway offers eligible global citizens a unique opportunity to legally live, explore, and work in the Scandinavian nation for a maximum duration of up to one year.

Norway reopens its Working Holiday Visa portal, allowing young adults to live and work for up to one year. Image credit: iStock, EU Debates/ YouTube

Source: UGC

According to a social media update shared on Instagram by @letsgofaraway_ on June 24, 2026, the temporary residence permit promotes mutual cultural exchange.

It enables foreign travellers to experience the country's stunning landscapes while taking up short-term employment to successfully self-fund their living expenses.

To qualify, applicants must be from participating countries (such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and Japan), fit within the 18–30 age bracket (up to 35 for Canadians), and hold sufficient maintenance funds.

The Instagram post below explains more about Norway’s one-year working holiday visa.

Reactions pour in on Norway's working visa

The relaunch of the application portal has sparked intense discussion online, with younger travellers celebrating the travel opportunity while older demographics voiced playful frustrations over the age limits.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some notable reactions to the announcement below:

Catessaj expressed absolute excitement, writing:

"I would love to visit Norway ❤️❤️."

Natandsus jokingly pleaded for an escape:

"Geez, take me, I’m yours! Get me outta here!"

xanthepajarillo lamented the structural age barriers:

"Why only young people 😔."

hearthlight_hollow echoed similar sentiments with humour:

"Can they do it for middle-aged people too 🤣🤣."

The United Arab Emirates, under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expands its visa-on-arrival programme for six countries. Image credit: Antonio Masiello, Maremagnum/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE expands visa-on-arrival scheme for 6 countries

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme for nationals of six countries.

According to a report by Gulf News, citizens of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa with ordinary passports, along with their family members, can now obtain a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival in the UAE.

Nationals from these countries who wish to qualify for this initiative must hold a valid residence permit from specific countries such as the United States, a European Union member state, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada.

Source: YEN.com.gh