Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has issued strict directives to pastors under her ministry

She announced . a church service where she emphasised discipline and strict compliance with the new instructions

. Evangelist Mama Pat, who recently returned to active ministry, is said to be focusing on stricter Christian doctrine and practices

The General Overseer of Heaven Way Champion International Church, Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has issued strict directives to pastors within her ministry regarding their dress code and conduct during church activities.

Speaking during a church service, Evangelist Mama Pat emphasised the need for discipline and uniformity among her pastoral team, insisting that the instructions must be strictly adhered to.

Evangelist Mama Pat addresses her congregation during a church service where she announces new dress code instructions for pastors. Photo credit: Evangelist Mama Pat/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She stated that all pastors who take part in church programmes must ensure they are appropriately dressed for each occasion.

According to her, she will no longer tolerate what she described as inappropriate dressing styles among her ministers.

She explained that pastors are often seen as representatives of the church and must therefore maintain a level of appearance that reflects their spiritual calling and responsibilities.

Videos of her address have since gone viral, attracting significant attention and reactions on social media.

Many users have praised the directive, describing it as a step towards discipline and professionalism within church leadership.

Evangelist Mama Pat, who has recently returned to active ministry, is reported to have renewed her commitment to Christian teachings and strict doctrinal practices.

She continues to use her social media platforms to promote and spread the Christian gospel.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Mama Pat shares prophetic knowledge of demons

In a closely related story, Evangelist Patricia Asiedua sparked widespread reactions on social media after sharing an inspirational message aimed at encouraging Christians to strengthen their faith.

In a viral TikTok video, the repentant preacher urged her followers, whom she referred to as “Kingdom Pioneers,” to remain steadfast in their belief in Christ, especially in the face of trials and spiritual challenges.

Evangelist Mama Pat delivers a sermon emphasising order and professionalism among church leaders. Photo credit: Evangelist Mama Pat/TikTok

Source: Instagram

She advised Christians not to give up when confronted with difficulties or what she described as attacks from demonic forces, including those she said may come from within families.

According to her, God has placed power in the spoken word of mankind, suggesting that individuals prophesy and shape their realities through faith-filled declarations.

She encouraged those going through hardship to consistently use positive declarations to speak victory over their lives and circumstances.

Evangelist Patricia also referenced the biblical account of Prophet Elijah and the prophets of Baal, using it as an example to inspire believers to trust in God’s power and ultimate victory.

She stressed that the solution to life’s challenges lies in unwavering belief in God and confidence in His ability to deliver.

The video has since gone viral, drawing attention due to her notable transformation from her past controversial lifestyle to a more publicly expressed Christian identity following her legal challenges.

Many social media users have reacted positively to her message, praising her renewed commitment to Christian teachings and encouraging her to remain consistent on her new spiritual path.

Watch the inspirational TikTok video below:

Nana Agradaa recounts prison experience

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that evangelist Nana Agradaa, who is now an ex-convict, had admitted that she was shaking in fear when she was taken to prison and struggled to accept her 15-year sentence.

She said prayer and scriptures like Acts 12 and John 1 became her source of strength behind bars, with the video capturing her description of her time in prison as a period of deep reflection and spiritual growth.

Source: YEN.com.gh