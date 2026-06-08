Ghanaian socialite Joyce Dzidzor Mensah’s whereabouts sparked concern after claims emerged about her silence in Germany

Her mother was said to have become worried after allegedly struggling to reach her for months

A TikTok live by Ghanaians in Germany shared details that stirred fresh conversations online

Questions continue to surround the whereabouts of Ghanaian socialite and former HIV/AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah after claims emerged that she has not been seen publicly for about four months in Germany.

Concerns grow over Joyce Dzidzor in Germany as police reportedly intervene. Image credit: Joyce Szidzor Mensah, American Economic Association

Source: TikTok

The concerns were raised during a TikTok live session hosted by some Ghanaian content creators based in Germany, where details about Joyce's alleged disappearance were discussed.

According to a Ghanaian TikToker identified as Adepah, Joyce's mother recently reached out to her in tears, expressing worry over her daughter's well-being after reportedly losing contact with her.

Adepah claimed that Joyce's mother has been unable to speak with her daughter for months and is increasingly concerned about her condition.

Mother reportedly sought help to locate Joyce

During the live discussion, Adepah alleged that Joyce’s mother and her 19-year-old child are both in Germany and depend on Joyce Dzidzor Mensah for their rent.

She claimed Joyce had been the one paying their rent, but after months of losing contact with her, her mother became worried and started looking for help to locate her.

Check out the TikTok video of the explanation below:

According to the account shared on the live stream, Joyce's mother reportedly enlisted the help of a man identified as Nana Sarfo to visit her residence in Hamburg and check on her welfare.

Nana Sarfo allegedly travelled to Joyce's apartment and knocked several times, but received no response from inside the house.

The situation reportedly became concerning enough that local police were contacted to conduct a welfare check at the property.

Police allegedly intervened

Adepah claimed that when police officers arrived at the residence and attempted to make contact, Joyce eventually opened the door.

According to the account, she informed those present that she wanted to be left alone and did not wish to see anyone at the time.

Since that alleged encounter, Adepah said Joyce has not been publicly seen, while concerns about her well-being continue to grow among some members of the Ghanaian community in Germany.

As of the time of filing this report, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has not publicly responded to the allegations circulating online, and the claims made during the TikTok live have not been independently verified.

Her family has also not issued any official public statement regarding the situation.

Until further information emerges, questions about Joyce's current condition and whereabouts remain unanswered, with many hoping she will eventually break her silence and reassure supporters and loved ones.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah speaks about her alleged abduction and ordeal after resurfacing on social media on March 24, 2026. Image credit: JoyceDzidzorMensah

Source: Facebook

Joyce Dzidzor spoke on alleged abduction

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Joyce Dzidzor Mensah had shared more details about her alleged abduction in Togo after returning from her social media hiatus.

On March 24, 2026, the actress and former HIV/AIDS Ambassador resurfaced and claimed she was abducted in Togo for alleged spiritual harm.

She alleged her uncle took her for “cleansing,” but she was held captive for weeks under disturbing conditions before escaping with help from strangers.

Source: YEN.com.gh