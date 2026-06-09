ICE has gone public on its plan for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted in the US, as well as Canada and Mexico

The immigration enforcement agency announced its decision to partner with other agencies to ensure the safety of everyone

Netizens have meanwhile shared varied opinions on ICE’s decision to be on duty during the tournament

Social media has gone agog in the wake of an announcement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding the 2026 World Cup.

This comes after the agency disclosed on its Facebook page on Tuesday, June 9, that its agents will be on nationwide duty during the 2026 World Cup.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announces its plans for the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Matthew Hatcher, Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ICE explained that it would be cooperating with other security partners during the World Cup season, such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and local police.

According to ICE, its purpose as part of making the tournament safe for players, fans, and team officials will be to identify threats as well as stop criminal activity.

The announcement was accompanied by a clip showing excerpts of Donald Trump at the FIFA ceremony in Washington last year for the group stage draw. It also captured excited fans of various national teams singing and dancing.

“As millions gather for the #FIFAWorldCup2026, ICE special agents from HSI Newark and across the nation are working around the clock with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other federal, state, local, and international partners to identify threats, disrupt criminal networks, and help ensure a safe and successful tournament for everyone.”

The US under President Donald Trump has seen an increase in the deportation of undocumented migrants. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the post from ICE had gained over 200 likes and 40 comments.

Below is the Facebook post from ICE announcing its agents will be at the World Cup:

Reactions to announcement by ICE on World Cup

Social media users have shared varied opinions on ICE’s decision to have its agents present at the World Cup. Whereas others thanked the US government for prioritising the safety of individuals during the World Cup, others believe the involvement of ICE may scare spectators away.

Frank Flores:

“We don’t care about soccer, is it even a sport? ICE should be at the game checking tickets, cause real Americans don’t watch that.”

@USAnumberuno stated:

“Another 10 million overstay tourist visa holders…..”

Matt's Materials indicated:

“Doing what... detaining the international players based on zero evidence like all the others currently in ICE concentration camps?”

Chris Sterling wrote:

“Blind submission to authority is the result of propaganda and indoctrination, but it’s also the result of bad parenting. Raising kids who aren’t allowed to say no to you is raising adults who don’t think anyone should be allowed to oppose their rulers.”

Immigration lawyer advises migrants about ICE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that immigration lawyer Akua Poku advised migrants on ICE raids.

She explained that undocumented migrants have constitutional rights and must insist on them when arrested by ICE officers.

She encouraged Ghanaians to reach out for legal help when arrested by ICE officers.

Source: YEN.com.gh