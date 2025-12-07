Ghana will kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a high-stakes opener against Panama in Group L

Panama, a rising force in Central American football, has shown consistency in regional tournaments and is ready to challenge stronger opponents

The Group L clash will be held at Toronto’s iconic BMO Field, a stadium expanded and upgraded to host World Cup matches in 2026

Ghana will kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama, setting the stage for an intriguing Group L opener filled with contrasting styles and high stakes.

The match is scheduled to take place in Canada, while England do battle against familiar rivals Croatia at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on the same day.

The Black Stars will face Panama at the BMO Field, Toronto, in their 2026 World Cup opening match on June 17, 2026. Image credit: Ghana FA

Panama national team performance

Panama’s national football team has steadily carved out a presence on the international stage despite being one of the smaller nations in CONCACAF. Governed by the Federación Panameña de Fútbol, Panama made history by qualifying for their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2018, scoring their inaugural goal on football’s biggest stage against England, though they exited at the group phase.

The Panama national football team. Image credit: Musbau

According to Wikipedia records, they lost all three group stage games, scoring twice and conceding 11 goals.

Regionally, Panama has been a consistent contender, finishing as runners-up in the CONCACAF Gold Cup three times (2005, 2013, and 2023) and performing strongly in the CONCACAF Nations League, reaching the final in 2025.

They also boast historic victories in the Copa Centroamericana and the CCCF Championship, underscoring their dominance in Central America.

While global triumphs have been elusive, Panama’s growing consistency and occasional upsets in regional competitions reflect a team capable of challenging stronger opponents, making them a team not to be underestimated as they face Ghana in their 2026 World Cup opener.

Ghana vs. Panama at BMO Field

According to FIFA, the BMO Field in Toronto will host the exciting Group L match between Ghana and Panama on June 17.

BMO Field, located at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario, is a premier stadium and home to Toronto FC in Major League Soccer. Opened in April 2007 as Canada’s first purpose-built, soccer-specific venue, it has hosted MLS Cup finals, youth World Cups, and Canadian football matches.

Originally seating 28,180, renovations between 2014 and 2016 added an upper deck, canopy roof, and expanded the field for the Toronto Argonauts. For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, capacity will rise to approximately 45,736, according to the Globe and Mail.

Take a peek at the BMO Field in the video below.

Meanwhile, Ghana faces England at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on June 23 before taking on Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia four days later.

Ghana's potential 2026 World Cup squad

YEN.com.gh recently highlighted a possible 26-man selection that Ghana coach Otto Addo may select for next year’s World Cup.

Key players likely to feature include Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Salisu, and Alexander Djiku, all expected to play pivotal roles, particularly in the high-profile clash against England.

