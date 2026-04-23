Hamida Fuseini, a young Ghanaian lady from Dabgon in the Northern Region, earned her commercial pilot licence

The 24-year-old pilot flew home to Tamale and made her family see her in her uniform for the first time since she graduated

Ghanaians who watched the video thronged the comment section to celebrate the female pilot and her family for the feat

Hamida Fuseini, a 24-year-old from Yendi-Adiboo and based in Tamale, Northern Region, made her family proud by achieving a career goal she set for herself.

The young lady indicated that she wanted to be in the aviation sector because she had not seen a pilot from Dagbon and thought to change the narrative.

Hamida Fuseini earns her commercial pilot license and makes her family proud. Photo credit: Pumaaya Fuseini

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Hamida Fuseini said:

"I always knew I wanted to do something different— something bold. And I chose aviation specifically because I had never seen or even heard of a pilot from Dagbon, and I wanted to change that. And Alhamdulillah, I have changed that narrative."

After completing Northern School of Business Senior High School (SHS), Hamida Fuseini started as a student pilot, then transitioned to a private pilot and subsequently to a commercial pilot with an instrument and a multi-engine rating.

Hamida Fuseini said her journey is focused on breaking barriers and proving that a person's background does not limit their future.

In a Facebook video, Hamida Fuseini, after graduating as a commercial pilot, went home for the first time in her uniform.

One person who commented on her video indicated that Hamida Fuseini flew to Tamale as the main captain.

Her proud father picked her up at the airport and could not hide his joy. When she got home in her uniform, her other family members specially welcomed her.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens congratulate female pilot

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Hamida Fuseini's post on Facebook. Read them below:

Her Excellency Radia Nasara Moon said:

"Wow, congrats. You actually didn't fly as the first officer but rather as the main captain! I'm super proud of you! I'm an ex crew!"

Janan Issah wrote:

"Ma sha Allah! Beautiful 😍 great achievement ✌️."

Dramani Abdulai said:

"Congratulations 🎊. I tap into your blessing for my daughter Maltiti. Ameen 🤲."

Ibrahim Mahamudu wrote:

"Congratulations, saw you yesterday, but I couldn't believe you were the one because I wasn't expecting you in Tamale. Congratulations always."

Jamilatu Kappiah said:

"Great. Our school children will love to see a real pilot on career day. Congratulations. I am showing this to a future pilot I know❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Yussif Dawuda wrote:

"Masha Allah. Congratulations, baby girl. We're proud of you."

Elsie Pokuaa Manu, a female Ghanaian soldier, earns her PhD from the University of Ghana after years of personal challenges. Photo credit: @elsie.manu

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian female soldier earns PhD

YEN.com.gh also reported that a soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces had earned her doctorate from the University of Ghana, Legon and could not hide her joy.

Commissioned officer, Elsie Pokuaa Manu, shared her journey from when she started her education and all the challenges she faced before becoming a graduate.

She explained that while studying for her PhD, she also had to prepare for her promotional examinations from lieutenant to captain, and ultimately passed them both.

Source: YEN.com.gh