Andre Ayew has once again become a talking point on social media, and this time it has little to do with his exploits on the pitch

The former Black Stars captain’s new look has sparked widespread reactions online, with popular social media personality Code Micky adding a humorous spin that has fueled the buzz

Ayew has since linked up with Dutch side NAC Breda as he looks to reignite his slim hopes of earning a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup

Ghanaian international Andre Ayew’s bold new look has taken many by surprise, sparking widespread conversation among netizens.

A short clip showing his fresh look following a free transfer to NAC Breda has sent social media into a frenzy, drawing laughter, admiration and playful banter from fans.

Code Micky runs commentary on Ayew's looks

The video, seen by YEN.com.gh, shows the former Black Stars captain getting a trim at his base in the Netherlands.

Ayew, known for keeping a clean shave due to his bald look, surprised many by rocking a well-groomed beard.

That single change was enough to spark excitement, but it was the commentary that truly elevated the moment.

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Code Micky added a humorous touch that turned the clip into instant comedy.

His playful narration transformed a simple haircut into a viral moment, with fans sharing and reacting in droves. The comment section quickly filled with jokes and praise.

@papabaidooa teased:

"The Vapor Dede."

@kwesi_double jokingly claimed:

"Then we go win this World Cup."

@qwebena88 could not hide his excitement about the commentary:

"Vapor rising I love this Code guy paaa."

@_1nepiece focused on Ayew himself, writing:

"Buh low key Dede be fine boy oo."

@Br3daAto summed up the mood with confidence:

"World Cup ready."

Beyond the humour, the clip highlighted Ayew’s lasting appeal. Even at 36, the Ghanaian forward continues to command attention and shape online discussions far from the pitch.

Ayew returns to action with NAC Breda

Away from the jokes, Ayew has also taken an important step in his playing career.

On January 10, 2026, he made his first appearance for NAC Breda in a 0-0 draw against FC Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The experienced attacker came on in the 57th minute at the Euroborg Stadium, replacing young French forward Moussa Soumano as Breda searched for a late winner.

That outing ended a long wait for competitive football, with Ayew having last featured in May 2025.

After the match, the former West Ham United and Olympique Marseille player expressed satisfaction with his return, describing it as a positive start to life at the club.

Attention now turns to a home clash against NEC Nijmegen at the Rat Verlegh Stadion, where he hopes for more minutes and possibly a first start.

For Ayew, the journey back has begun. Each appearance brings him closer to full sharpness and keeps alive his ambition of forcing his way back into Black Stars contention ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

