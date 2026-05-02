Reza Afshar, the white philanthropist widely known on TikTok as @rezahelping, has been quietly transforming lives in remote Ghanaian communities for over two years

The passionate humanitarian has already repaired 29 broken freshwater wells with his own money and has identified over 7,200 more across Ghana that urgently need fixing

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Reza opened up about the childhood values that drive him, the emotional weight of witnessing deep suffering, and how he funds his philanthropic works

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Obroni philanthropist Reza Afshar, popularly known on TikTok as @rezahelping, opened up about his inspiring journey and personal sacrifices.

The inspiring TikTok philanthropist, Reza Afshar, shares his vision to bring clean water to 1.2 million Ghanaians. Image credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

He also spoke about his mission to bring clean water and hope to underserved communities in Ghana.

Reza Afshar has become a familiar face across social media, especially for his life-changing interventions in remote areas.

But behind the camera, Reza has opened up about what truly drives him to inspire hope among locals and what he plans to do next in the country.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Reza Afshar’s background and family relationships

When asked about the values that shaped the man he has become, Reza did not hesitate. He traced everything back to the people who raised him.

"I grew up surrounded by incredible love and kindness from my mother, grandfather, and grandmother. They were the foundation of who I am today," he told YEN.com.gh.

It was his mother, he said, who showed him by example what it truly means to put others first.

According to him, his mother had taught him from a young age to notice when people around him were struggling and to do something about it.

He said:

"From a very young age, she showed me how to notice when people were struggling and to step in and help whenever I could."

He disclosed that these lessons prepared him for the humanitarian work he is doing today.

Speaking about encountering so much suffering in remote areas daily, Reza broke down and said:

"When I see the level of suffering that exists, it frustrates me deeply because caring for people is simply part of who I am."

Rather than allowing that frustration to paralyse him, Reza said he has trained himself to channel it into immediate action. His guiding question in those difficult moments, he explained, is simple:

"What can I do right now to make this better?"

"That focus on solutions keeps me grounded and moving forward," he told YEN.com.gh.

The inspiring TikTok philanthropist Reza Afshar shares his vision to bring clean water to 1.2 million Ghanaians. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Reza talks about his recent project

Among the many philanthropic actions Reza had undertaken, a profound project he spoke at length about was providing clean water and boreholes to remote communities in Ghana.

When asked why he chose that as his mission, he said:

“Clean water is one of the most basic human needs, yet it’s still out of reach for far too many people. Everyone deserves dignity and a decent quality of life. What troubles me most is the lack of urgency I see around this suffering. Something inside me says: this is something I can actually help solve, and I can do it relatively quickly. That’s why I’ve decided to give this mission everything I have.”

Watch the TikTok video below.

Obroni philanthropic speaks about future plans

Reza's ambitions went beyond fixing boreholes and water projects.

When asked about his broader vision for the communities he works in, the philanthropist painted a picture that surrounds providing quality education, proper healthcare, and food security for the locals.

He told YEN.com.gh:

“My bigger vision is to stand with the voiceless and give them real support proper healthcare, food security, clothing, and quality education. Most importantly, I want them to feel genuinely loved, valued, and encouraged. When people know someone truly has their back, it changes everything. I want to help create communities where hope is not just a word, but a reality.”

"One of my biggest dreams is to restore every broken freshwater well across Ghana," he said. "We've already identified around 7,200 broken wells."

Giving so much of himself to others inevitably takes a toll. When YEN.com.gh asked how he finds the strength to recharge, Reza pointed to the people closest to him and to his faith.

He said:

“I’m very blessed to have a strong support system. My mother and my aunt have been incredibly encouraging and loving throughout this journey. In Ghana, my Mission Director, Pastor Emmanuel Nuako, has been outstanding, his dedication and wisdom have been a real anchor for me. Their support keeps me strong when things get heavy. Without my faith in God, I certainly would not be able to do this.”

Reza speaks about funding

For many followers, a natural question lingers: how has all of this been made possible financially? Reza gave YEN.com.gh a candid and remarkable answer.

"For the past two and a half years, I've funded everything myself," he disclosed.

"I sold my house in Spain and used the savings from my previous YouTube channel to help as many people as possible."

That funding, he said, has included paying for 27 life-saving operations for cocoa farmers and their families. He was deliberate, he explained, about not asking for public donations in the early days.

He said:

“I deliberately didn’t ask anyone for money in the beginning. I wanted people to see that I was here because I genuinely cared, not because I was raising funds. Now that we’ve built strong relationships with communities, traditional leaders, government officials, celebrities, and influencers, and we have a capable team on the ground, the next phase requires more support."

"Fixing the 7,200 broken wells is a major undertaking, but it’s also an urgent one. Clean water for 1.2 million people can’t wait.”

Reza fixes major drought problem in rural Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Reza visited a drought-stricken Ghanaian community and repaired a broken borehole that left them without access to clean water.

The borehole repair restored access to clean water, sparking joy and emotional celebration among grateful residents.

The video sparked mixed reactions, with many applauding Reza for the kind gesture, while others questioned the government.

Source: YEN.com.gh