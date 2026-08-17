UK Lists Salary Exemptions for Work Visa Holders Seeking Permanent Residence

The UK government published salary requirements that Skilled Worker and Health and Care Worker visa holders must meet to qualify for indefinite leave to remain

Workers must earn at least £41,700 per year or the going rate for their occupation, whichever figure is higher, to be eligible

The UK government identified specific categories of workers, including those in healthcare and education, who are assessed under different salary rules

The UK government has released official guidance detailing the salary requirements that foreign nationals on Skilled Worker, T2, and Health and Care Worker visas must satisfy before they can apply for indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom.

Under the published framework, applicants are generally required to earn a minimum of £41,700 per year.

The UK government outlines salary requirements for Skilled Worker and Health and Care Worker visa holders seeking indefinite leave to remain Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, that figure alone does not guarantee eligibility, as workers must also meet the standard going rate for their specific occupation, and whichever of the two figures is higher will govern their application.

How the UK salary threshold works in practice

The going rate is tied to the occupation code assigned to a worker's role, with each code carrying its own annual benchmark.

The government's guidance includes a table that workers can consult to check the figure applicable to their particular job.

The official guidance illustrates the rule with a straightforward example: a worker earning £42,000 per year would still fall short of the requirement if the going rate for their occupation is £45,000. In that scenario, the higher figure applies, meaning the worker would not qualify despite earning above the flat minimum threshold.

Exemptions to the standard salary rules

The UK government also set out several categories of workers who are not assessed against the standard thresholds and instead fall under their own specific criteria.

Workers in healthcare or education are subject to separate salary rules, as are those whose roles appear on the Immigration Salary List.

Workers who received their first certificate of sponsorship for a Skilled Worker visa, or an equivalent, before 4 April 2024, and who have held Skilled Worker visas continuously since that date, are also assessed differently.

Holders of an International Sportsperson, T2 Sportsperson, or Tier 2 (Sportsperson) visa are similarly exempt from the standard framework, as are those on a T2 Minister of Religion or Tier 2 (Minister of Religion) visa.

The guidance carries particular relevance for Ghanaian and other African professionals working in the UK on skilled worker routes, many of whom are mapping out long-term residency plans amid continued updates to the country's immigration policy.

UK explains funds needed for student visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had announced that student visa applications would be refused if applicants failed to satisfy the agency's financial requirements.

The UK has urged applicants to carefully review their bank statements against Home Office requirements before submitting their applications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh