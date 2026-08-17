The Ghana Tourism Authority closed Elmina Beach Resort and three other Cape Coast establishments for breaching tourism regulations

The affected facilities were caught operating without licences, failing to pay the tourism levy, and offering substandard services to guests

GTA Regional Director Charles Buabin warned that enforcement would continue unabated across the region throughout the festive season

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has shut down four hospitality establishments in the Central Region for violating tourism regulatory requirements, as part of an ongoing crackdown ahead of the Oguaa Fetu Afahye celebrations in September.

The violations recorded across the four facilities varied.

The Ghana Tourism Authority storms Elmina and Cape Coast ahead of Fetu Afahye to shut down tourist facilities. Credit: GNA

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Some had been operating without the required licences, while others were sanctioned for failing to remit the tourism levy, for running substandard facilities, and for delivering poor service to guests.

Beyond the closures, the GTA also posted caution notices at certain unlicensed establishments that were not yet operational but were believed to be preparing to receive visitors during the Fetu Afahye festivities.

Charles Buabin, the GTA's Regional Director of Tourism, told GNA that the facilities had been warned on multiple occasions before enforcement action was taken.

He noted that the shutdown came only after the establishments repeatedly disregarded those cautions.

The closures affected:

The Elmina Beach Resort in Elmina

The Savoy Hotel

Veke Executive Lodge

Wiz Homes, an Airbnb property

Airbnb Properties Not Exempt from Licensing Rules

Buabin was emphatic that all accommodation businesses, including Airbnb-listed properties, were legally obligated to register and obtain a licence before commencing operations.

"In the laws of Ghana, Airbnb is not stated as a facility. All accommodation enterprises are supposed to be registered and licensed before they can operate," he said.

He added that the affected establishments would need to address the identified deficiencies and settle the applicable regulatory fines before they would be permitted to reopen.

Buabin also urged members of the public to verify the licensing status of any hospitality facility before patronising it, and to confirm that such licences remained valid.

Fetu Afahye is celebrated to thank the gods for a successful year and to pray for protection and guidance in the coming year.

The week preceding the first Saturday of September is usually the festival week.

Persons who want to organise any event during the Afahye are expected to obtain a special permit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh