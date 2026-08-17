Denmark's government updated the financial benchmark foreign nationals must meet to qualify for permanent residency under the income track

The Danish Immigration Service confirmed that multiple income sources count toward the DKK 346,155.57 average annual threshold

Certain categories of applicants, including pensioners and people with disabilities, may qualify under separate exemption frameworks

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Foreign nationals pursuing permanent residency in Denmark face a revised financial standard in 2026, with the Danish government setting a new income benchmark that applicants on the financial track must clear.

Under the updated guidelines, individuals applying through this route must show an average annual income of at least DKK 346,155.57 ( $53,670.54), equivalent of GH₵586,480.00, across the two years preceding the decision on their application.

Denmark announces the new income threshold foreigners must meet for permanent residence in 2026. Photo Credit: Anadolu & picture alliance/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

How Denmark calculates the income requirement

The financial threshold is not the only path to permanent residency.

It forms one of four supplementary conditions available to applicants, and satisfying any single criterion is enough, provided all standard residency requirements are also met.

The Danish Immigration Service clarified that several types of earnings count toward the DKK 346,155.57 calculation.

These include regular salaried wages, freelance or secondary income, per diem allowances covering board and lodging, and employer contributions to occupational pension funds.

Applicants must back up their claims with official paperwork covering the relevant two-year window. Pay slips and annual tax returns are the standard documents required.

Those who are self-employed must submit a signed trial balance showing the preliminary financial results of their business, with an auditor's signature required where an independent accountant prepared the figures.

Income earned outside Denmark

The framework also makes provision for applicants who worked abroad during the qualifying period.

Where a person was posted overseas but remained subject to Danish taxation, those foreign earnings can be included in the income calculation.

Per diem allowances received during international assignments are similarly eligible.

For applicants who paid taxes in the country where their overseas work was performed, the Danish Tax Authority, known as SKAT, must assess whether those earnings would have attracted Danish tax had the work taken place in Denmark.

Anyone with foreign income during the two-year qualifying window is required to obtain a formal declaration from SKAT confirming the tax status of those earnings before submitting their application.

Exemptions for certain applicants

Not all foreign nationals are subject to the full set of permanent residency conditions. The Danish immigration portal specifies that separate frameworks exist for applicants with disabilities and for pensioners.

These arrangements adjust or waive the standard employment and income criteria that ordinarily apply.

For pensioners, the required period of lawful residence before applying still varies depending on how many of the supplementary criteria they are able to satisfy.

Denmark publishes income requirement for study visas

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark had set a minimum monthly disposable income that foreign nationals were required to demonstrate to qualify for a study visa.

The required threshold was calculated after tax and essential expenses had been deducted, rather than from gross income.

The total amount applicants had to show depended on the length of their programme, multiplied by the required monthly figure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh